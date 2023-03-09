AS a covers band The Get Rich Quick Scheme developed such a reputation as a party act that their dancing crowd almost broke the floor of the Farmers Hotel in Vacy.
Following a re-birth during the pandemic as originals band, The Golden Gaytimes, the Maitland retro rockers are hoping the party vibes keep rolling at their debut at the Stag & Hunter Hotel on Friday.
The band features of host of well-established Hunter musicians, including former Muzzy Pep members Scott Blackley (guitar) and Luke Bennett (drums).
The Ride-Ons' Matty Stokes plays guitar, as does Greg Perrau, while vocalist Jane Harvey, her brother Edward Harvey (keys) and Autumn Hearts bassist Ed Peters complete the line-up.
Last week The Golden Gaytimes released their debut album Hot As Buggery, featuring the title track and the single I'm Tempted. The record is packed with garage-rock party numbers, flavoured with psychedelia and irreverent vibes, reminiscent of The B-52's and The Fauves.
"I describe it as a pre-OH&S humour," Jane Harvey said. "For me it's that halcyon '70s childhood where you'd ride in the back of your dad's milk truck and you'd have fire cracker and bonfire nights."
Hot As Buggery was supposed to have landed last year but the album's cheeky title led to the cancellation of its vinyl pressing in China when it fell foul of the country's censors.
"We pumped through a translator 'The Golden Gaytimes Hot As Buggery' and it came out with a whole other thing that has nothing to do with what we're doing," Harvey laughed.
"We needed to get stickers that said 'too hot for China' to put on the album because we thought that was hilarious."
The Golden Gaytimes play their first show on Friday at the Stag & Hunter Hotel with local band Meth Haul, before launching an east coast tour which also includes a gig at Maitland's Grand Junction Hotel on March 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.