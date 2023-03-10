JAMIE Whincup admits it was "fairytale stuff".
Winning a Supercars title on the last lap of the last race of the last round.
It has been 1930 days since the now-retired driver clinched an unprecedented seventh career crown but, upon returning to Newcastle this weekend, the emotions from that epic event in 2017 still seem to ride pretty high.
"It was an unbelievable experience," Whincup told the Newcastle Herald this week.
"To win a championship in that way, coming down to the last lap of the last race, that's fairytale stuff. I'm very, very grateful to have been part of it.
"If anyone asks me what's my favourite championship, it's like kids you don't have a favourite. Certainly the first stands out, of course, because it's your first. But that 2017 one in Newcastle has got to be right up there. It was very special."
Whincup eventually finished 21 points ahead on the overall leaderboard despite nearest rival Scott McLaughlin starting the final weekend on top, winning Saturday's first race and qualifying in pole position on Sunday.
Not only did Whincup take the chequered flag on November 26, giving himself the best possible chance of an unlikely trophy, but McLaughlin's third time penalty in the dying stages saw him drop well back from the 11th place he'd just recovered to and required for the main prize.
"You couldn't script that stuff ... It will be in my memory bank forever," he said.
Adding to the whole theatre, an untested street circuit became the backdrop for this memorable encounter and a new stop on the Supercars roadshow arrived in the most spectacular fashion.
However, the Newcastle 500 ended up being somewhat short lived, three editions prior to an equivalent COVID hiatus between 2020 and 2022.
Whincup, with an equal-best four podiums and the last person to win a race at the location in 2019, welcomes the rebirth of a "cracker event" saying "you don't get much better than the Newcastle street track".
This time around Hunter fans will witness a season opener rather than season ender and while Whincup plays down the calendar change, a different type of Supercars spotlight shines brightly on round one.
Gen 3 is the hot topic for Australian motorsport enthusiasts and an untried vehicle battle emerges - Chevrolet Camaro v Ford Mustang.
It means Whincup, now the boss of his old Triple Eight team, remains as invested as ever in the results at Newcastle across Saturday and Sunday.
"There's no bigger or more daunting debut of a new car than going straight to a crazy little street track in Newcastle," he said.
"It's painting a picture to be an unbelievable event. I'm as keen to see the results as anyone. No one knows what's going to happen and we're anxious to get out there and see what's going to unfold."
NEWCASTLE 500 RACE RESULTS
2017
*Race 1 - Scott McLaughlin (1st), Fabian Coulthard (2nd), Tim Slade (3rd)
*Race 2 - Jamie Whincup (1st), Shane van Gisbergen (2nd), David Reynolds (3rd)
2018
*Race 1 - Scott McLaughlin (1st), David Reynolds (2nd), Jamie Whincup (3rd)
*Race 2 - David Reynolds (1st), Scott McLaughlin (2nd), Jamie Whincup (3rd)
2019
*Race 1 - Shane van Gisbergen (1st), Scott McLaughlin (2nd), Fabian Coulthard (3rd)
*Race 2 - Jamie Whincup (1st), Fabian Coulthard (2nd), Tim Slade (3rd)
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
