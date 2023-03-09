Jason Hoffman, and the Jets, have been here before.
Hovering around the edge of the A-League top six, finals within their reach as they enter the home stretch.
Traditionally, they have stumbled and fallen short.
But the Jets veteran, who has been at the club for both their 2007-08 championship win and 2017-18 grand final loss, is backing Newcastle to perform under pressure starting when they host third-placed Adelaide at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
"You learn from those experiences because a lot of champions that have won many things in different sports say that the biggest stepping stone in their success was the failures they had," Hoffman said this week.
"So, for us, certainly the Jets we've been in good positions in the past and we've failed, and that hurts.
"I've been very vocal about wanting to get into a deciding game since we lost that one in 2018. That's a key, pivotal moment for me that drives me as an individual to want to do well for this football club and this community to win a championship again.
"We've been in this position with seven games to go, where we're on the cusp of either kicking on with it or not, and it's just about being extremely focused and holding each other accountable ... and make sure that we get the results that we need."
The Jets are in seventh spot on 24 points, three points outside the top six with seven rounds remaining.
They play the Reds (31 points) after back-to-back losses to Western United (3-1) and Wellington (2-1).
Both games presented golden opportunities to seize a top-six position.
But Hoffman said the playing group remained "upbeat" and were buoyed by a 1-0 away win against the Reds in scorching temperatures on December 27, when they last met.
"We take confidence from the last time we played them in difficult conditions away in Adelaide," Hoffman said.
"Now we get to play them on our home turf and we're looking for much of the same. We want to focus on matching our performance and result because there's been results we've grabbed where we haven't played well and there's been matches where we've played extremely well and thrown points away.
"So we're looking for consistency over 90 minutes."
Adelaide have not been beaten in their past eight outings - not since going down 4-0 to Central Coast on January 7 - and were 4-2 winners over league leaders Melbourne City (37) last Friday.
With the teams around them playing each other, Newcastle can enhance their finals credentials with some momentum of their own.
"There's seven matches to play. There still is 21 points up for grabs and we want to take all 21," Hoffman said.
"We want to make sure that come finals series, we start the ball rolling on Saturday night with a seven-match winning run. That would be the aim of the next month-and-a-half to two months.
"For us, whilst there can be pressure so to speak when you look at the table, nothing changes for us. The pressure we have on ourselves and we've put on each other since the start of pre-season has always been there.
"We're a side that has goals that we want to achieve, and the reality is we're in a very good position. It's in our hands to take the next few weeks by the scruff of the neck and get the results we need to play finals football."
Meanwhile, Jets fullback Dane Ingham has been named in a 24-player New Zealand squad for two games against China at the end of this month.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.