True Crime steals Provincial-Midway Championship Final spot in Newcastle qualifier

Kim Waugh-trained True Crime showed he was much more than just a wet-track specialist with a gritty all-the-way win at Newcastle on Thursday to qualify for the $500,000 Provincial-Midway Championship Final.
A $9.50 chance, the three-year-old Sooboog gelding crossed the field from gate 12 to lead the $150,000 1400m qualifier under apprentice Tyler Schiller.
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees' Geo raced on his outside and looked the main danger as the challengers made their runs on the Good 4 surface.
However, True Crime kicked again over the final furlong as Geo faded. Tracey Bartley-trained Sebrenco made a late charge, only to fall a neck short.
The Wyong-trained quinella progress to the April 8 final at Randwick and Waugh was thrilled with her winner's performance and the ride from Schiller.
"He's very gutsy," Waugh told Sky Racing.
"It was a great effort and a perfect ride from Tyler. He rated him beautifully. We had the favourite outside of us, but he fought very well."
It was True Crime's equal biggest win. His other highlight was a Randwick victory on a heavy 10 in July last year.
"Everyone is sort of thinking he's just a wet-tracker but I knew he's not," Waugh said. "I don't know if he'll run further than 1400, but he only needs to run 1400 in the final.
"He's very brave and he's still only a baby, and he's still got a bit of maturing, so I think there's a lot of improvement in him yet."
Geo was third, while stablemate Acquitted was fourth after a wide run throughout.
The result left Lees, a four-time winner of the final, still without a qualifier after three of the seven heats. The next qualifier is at Gosford over 1200m next Thursday.
Lees-trained Loch Eagle, a $6 TAB favourite for the final, trialled at Newcastle on Wednesday and could race at Gosford.
Earlier, Schiller took Mark Newnham-trained Cool Jakey to a dominant win in a benchmark 64 handicap (1200m)
Kerrin McEvoy also rode a winning double, including taking Fleur Du Monde to victory for top trainer Chris Waller in the Vale Robert "Puddy" Davies maiden plate (1500m).
Terry Drayton-trained Meerut, which carried the colours of Davies, was third. The race was named in honour of the popular Cessnock trainer who died last Saturday.
McEvoy also won on Ambassadors for in-form Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle in the midway maiden handicap (1300m).
Cessnock trainer Brian Walker scored an upset with Classic Dreamer ($16) in the opening race, a 900m maiden. It was Walker's first winner in more than four years.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
