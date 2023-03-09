Maitland Gold Cup final field set

Southern Highlands trainer Ruth Matic will hold a strong hand in the group 2 Maitland Gold Cup (450m) after heat wins with Len Me Dad and Peace Keeper on Thursday.
Four heats were held for the $40,000-to-the-winner final on March 17.
Len Me Dad and Peace Keeper started from box two in heats three and four respectively and showed strength to work their way to the lead then kick away late and win in 25.02 and 25.00 seconds.
Can't Handle It, for Keinbah trainer Jorja Howard, and Impress Dressel (Dave Irwin) were second to also qualify.
Vamoose, for Branxton trainer Susan Smith, was the fastest qualifier, running 24.96 in heat three.
Got The Feature, for Elderslie's David Smith, had a gutsy victory in the opening heat after copping a check. He fought back to win in 25.06. Clock Off, trained by Robert Howard at Keinbah, was second. Coonamble Kid, for Cooranbong trainer Chris Brydon, was a close runner-up to Vamoose.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
