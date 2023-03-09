Newcastle Herald
Maitland Gold Cup final field set

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 9 2023 - 7:00pm
Len Me Dad

Southern Highlands trainer Ruth Matic will hold a strong hand in the group 2 Maitland Gold Cup (450m) after heat wins with Len Me Dad and Peace Keeper on Thursday.

