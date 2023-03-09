Shiralee ready for Go Girlfriend heat Newcastle

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey expects Shiralee to again step up when she contests a heat of the Go Girlfriend series at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Shiralee has won her past four starts at Newcastle and was eighth at Menangle in a NSW Oaks heat in the middle of that streak.
The three-year-old has Blake Hughes aboard and a second-line pegs draw for Friday's 1609m heat, where places in the $30,000 final at Menangle on March 18 will be up for grabs.
Shiralee looks the one to beat at Newcastle after an 18.4m victory there last start on March 3 and a best winning time at the track on January 30 of 1:54:9.
"It's a step up again for her, but she's been racing the older mares and horses most starts, so we'll give her a go at it," Harmey said.
"She's done a good job and did it pretty easy last start. She still had the earplugs in and still put 18 metres on them. She goes nice and she's always been good."
Shiralee began her career a year ago and broke through at her fourth start.
"I knew from a young age she was good but we just had issues," Harmey said.
"She wears a fly veil when she races. She hated sitting in a field so first few starts as a two-year-old we raced her at the back. But I backed her when she won because she was $101, then I put her straight out and hoped she'd develop.
"I wanted to bring her back as a Breeders Challenge horse as a two-year-old but she had a few growing pains and she has problems with her knees, so I gave her a good spell.
"I probably threw her in the deep end first up and she ran fifth to Peytons Rock, which ran an age record at Newcastle over 2000m. Then she didn't handle the track at Tamworth when fifth, then she's won four of her next six."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
