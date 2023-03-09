RYAN Gilroy grew up around motorsport - his dad was a Ford fan, street parties for the Bathurst 1000 and eventually driving karts himself.
Now he's ready to take the next step on that journey, eyeing results in his Dunlop Series debut at home during Newcastle's season-opening Supercars round.
And one day down the track, the Hunter 21-year-old dreams of going from support category to big league.
IN THE NEWS:
"Yeah, if the race [Newcastle 500] is still around by the time I make it to the [main] category then sure," Gilroy told the Newcastle Herald ahead of action getting underway on Friday.
"Obviously we're running older Supercars, but we're in the direct feeder series and we're here for a reason.
"We're not here to mess around and just drive and have a bit of fun, we're here to win. I have no other intentions but winning. I haven't put this amount of hard work in not to make it pay off.
"I've had plenty of mentors in my time help get me to this point ... and they just say 'if you want it bad enough you'll make it happen'.
"So I definitely want to be there [Supercars], but just focusing one goal at a time."
Born and bred in Singleton, Gilroy unveiled his car on Wednesday and was joined by sponsors, supporters, family, friends and members of the local community.
Tuesday he was training in Sydney to "keep myself nice and sharp" while Thursday he was in and around pit lane finalising preparations.
Monday included a jog along the breakwall at Nobbys Beach to "take it all in".
Gilroy admits the whole experience, promoted for 2023 and starting on the Newcastle 500 grid, still feels "unbelievable" having attended the maiden event over five years ago.
"I remember being there [Newcastle] for the first race as a punter in 2017 [November] and saying to my parents 'I want to race here, I'll race here' ... Five years later and here we are," he said.
In terms of what to expect on the street circuit, unused since 2019.
"It's going to be pretty wild and it's going to be pretty bumpy," Gilroy said.
"It's a concrete jungle, bit of a bull ring. Not a very long lap, especially in a Supercar, doing one minute 11, one minute 10. It's a very quick lap, lots of cars and there's absolutely no room for error.
"So to make my debut there, saying it's a challenge is an understatement. It's probably the biggest challenge of my life so far."
Calming the nerves somewhat for rookie Gilroy was Saturday's meeting with seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup, who famously claimed his last title at Newcastle's season-ending race in 2017.
"It was really cool to sit down and chat with him. He passed on some really knowledgeable advice," Gilroy said.
"I don't have any association with Triple 8 [Whincup's team] and they have their own drivers they mentor.
"But for him to take the time and go through very specific bits of information really meant a lot to me."
Gilroy, under AIM Motorsport and driving a Commodore VF, has practice on Friday before a race each on Saturday and Sunday.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.