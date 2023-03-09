Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Weekender

Irish blues and jazz star Mary Coughlan aims up for Lizotte's show

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
March 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irish blues songstress Mary Coughlan plays Lizotte's on March 19 and Avoca Beach Theatre on April 9.

It's hardly realistic to think Ireland's queen of the blues lives in a mansion in Dublin, is it?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.