Sherwell races clock just to make start line for Newcastle 500

MICHAEL Sherwell remains unsure if he'll continue in Aussie Racing Cars for the rest of 2023 or simply go back to the Toyota 86 series.
But one thing's for certain - the local business owner finally gets to drive at his hometown event the Newcastle 500.
The 42-year-old from Elermore Vale has narrowly beaten a race against the clock for the Supercars season opener this weekend, only collecting a vehicle six weeks ago and more recently installing a third engine to ensure he made the start line.
"We only got the car six weeks ago, but we had issues with the engine and had to send it up to Queensland," Sherwell said.
"The second engine got damaged less than two weeks ago and we couldn't guarantee we'd be able to repair it and get it back for the event, so we had to buy a brand new one.
"The third engine went in about a week-and-a-half ago and we had testing in Sydney the next day."
Sherwell says Aussie Racing Cars are "completely different" to Toyota 86, which he drove across 2021 and 2022.
But with the Toyota 86 class no longer part of Newcastle's support card, Sherwell was determined to find a way onto the local grid saying: "I wasn't going to miss it this time".
He gathered a buyer's group to purchase a vehicle and enter Aussie Racing Cars for a cameo at home, intending to sell the four-wheeled mobile after this event.
"That's the plan, but it all depends on where I finish," Sherwell said.
"If I enjoy the category and enjoy the racing and we're pretty competitive up front then I might consider moving [to Aussie Racing Cars] and selling the Toyota 86."
Wednesday saw father-of-four Sherwell, a former motorcycle rider, return early from holidays ahead of his Newcastle 500 debut.
He recently "took the kids for a drive around the track and the walls we're getting built, that's when it started feeling pretty real. The road is a lot skinnier when you add the concrete barriers".
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
