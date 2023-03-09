Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets defender Teigen Allen announces A-League Women's retirement

By Renee Valentine
Updated March 30 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:30pm
Teigen Allen. Picture by Marina Neil
Teigen Allen has joined Newcastle Jets teammates Tara Andrews and Claire Coelho in announcing her retirement from A-League Women.

