Teigen Allen has joined Newcastle Jets teammates Tara Andrews and Claire Coelho in announcing her retirement from A-League Women.
The 29-year-old has featured 14 times for Newcastle this season, seven in the starting side and seven from the bench, and hopes to finish her decorated football career by taking down competition leaders Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Allen, who has 40 caps for the Matildas, joined the Jets for their 2022-23 campaign after winning championships with the Sky Blues and Melbourne City as well as playing at Western Sydney.
"I feel like I'm in that point in my career where it's time to hang up the boots," Allen said on Thursday.
"I've been playing in this league for 13 seasons and professionally since I was 12 years old.
"It's not just taken its toll on my body any more, it's more mentally and emotionally as well, so I think it's time to step away from the game and enjoy it from the crowd.
"It's definitely the hardest decision I've made, coming to terms with it ... but I feel like it's the right decision."
While the Sky Blues are in a battle for the premiership with Western United, 10th-placed Newcastle are determined to back up a 3-2 win over last-placed Wellington with another three points.
"What more could you want, to not only finish off the season with a win but your career with a win," Allen said.
"Obviously, we had the win last week then the announcement that two other girls had retired, and now myself. So, I feel like it's mixed emotions within the team but all good vibes and just wanting to finish off the season strong."
Phoenix beat Adelaide 3-1 on Tuesday to move to 12 points, two behind the Jets, who cannot finish any higher than 10th. Wellington play Melbourne Victory(28), who are still trying to secure a top-four spot, in the final round.
