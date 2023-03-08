Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Sale of resort-style property with tennis court and pool sets suburb record at Lakelands

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated March 10 2023 - 4:42pm, first published March 9 2023 - 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A RESORT-style property at Lakelands has sold for a huge price one month after Belle Property listing agent Anthony Di Nardo predicted it would break the suburb record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.