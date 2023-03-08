A RESORT-style property at Lakelands has sold for a huge price one month after Belle Property listing agent Anthony Di Nardo predicted it would break the suburb record.
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom at 9 Gosforth Grove sold for $1.7 million on Wednesday, topping the previous record by $300,000.
"It has smashed the record of $1.4 million for 7 Embleton Court which I also sold in 2019," Mr Di Nardo said.
Positioned on a 1,730 square metre block, 9 Gosforth Court included a full-size tennis court and a pool.
Mr Di Nardo said the property's oversized block also offered the potential for subdivision.
According to CoreLogic, the median house price in Lakelands is $1.3 million.
The Lake Macquarie suburb has experienced steady growth in recent years and more than doubled its value since 2015 when the median sale price was $665,000.
The agent said Lakelands' central location is one of the reasons it holds its value, while streets such as Gosforth Grove offer substantial-sized blocks.
