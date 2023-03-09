Charlestown Azzurri red card stands after unsuccessful appeal

Charlestown Azzurri have been unsuccessful in their challenge of a red card given to midfielder Matt Johnson for striking in the 1-0 win over New Lambton last Saturday.
Johnson was one of three Azzurri players sent off in the match at Alder Park, which was New Lambton's first in the NPL men's Northern NSW competition.
Louis Townsend went to the turf holding his face on the 50-minute mark after a tangle with Johnson off the ball, and the Azzurri player was shown a straight red.
Charlestown took the incident to the Obvious Error Panel, a fee-free process, in the hope of having the red card rescinded.
It was reviewed on Tuesday night but the BarTV footage of the clash was deemed not clear enough to rule the send off was an obvious error. Johnson's two-game ban - the minimum sanction for violent conduct - stood.
Maitland had defender Zach Thomas' red card wiped at the Obvious Error Panel after last year's grand final loss to Lambton Jaffas.
Azzurri already had Luke Callen and Harry Frendo out for their clash with Valentine at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday after they were also sent off on Saturday.
Frendo was given a straight red for a challenge in the 84th minute and Callen a second yellow in the 93rd. Both were handed one-match bans.
Also on Sunday at 2.30pm, Edgeworth host Broadmeadow at Jack McLaughlan Oval.
On Saturday, New Lambton welcome Maitland, Olympic travel to Lake Macquarie (2.30pm), Cooks Hill host Adamstown (3pm) and Lambton Jaffas are away to Weston (6pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
