Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Charlestown Azzurri red card stands after unsuccessful appeal

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 9 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Johnson. Picture Charlestown Azzurri

Charlestown Azzurri have been unsuccessful in their challenge of a red card given to midfielder Matt Johnson for striking in the 1-0 win over New Lambton last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.