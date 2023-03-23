THE Newcastle Herald asked all candidates in the Hunter Region's nine seats in the 2023 state election what their three priorities were for their electorate. This is what they said.
Fixing the housing crisis
Transition from coal and gas
Put public transport back into public hands
Cost of living support
Deliver services and facilities for the community
Economic growth
Solve the housing crisis: two-year rent freeze, build 100,000 sustainable dwellings in next five years
Cost of living: cap electricity, gas and water prices, return utilities to public ownership, free frequent and fast public transport, automatic indexation of wages to meet inflation/rising costs of living
Decriminalise protest: bipartisan support for fossil fuels means community will have to protest to have any hope of winning a safe climate
End nanny state and legalise recreational cannabis for adults
Reform drug driving laws so medicinal cannabis users are not unfairly targeted
Create 5000 cannabis and hemp industry jobs in Hunter
Stockton beach: Labor has committed $21m to mass sand nourishment, holding the required approvals and ensuring the Stockton Beach Taskforce holds regular meetings
Fixing Newcastle transport and building infrastructure here: The privatisation of Newcastle's bus service has been a disaster. Labor will establish an industry taskforce and build infrastructure in NSW
Support the Hunter's transition and economic future: A clean energy transition authority is necessary to guide the region, leverage opportunities and ensure planning reflects the needs of the Hunter
Preserving and passing on the Newcastle and Hunter region lifestyle for current and future generations
We need appropriate infrastructure, including more schools and hospitals before more housing
We need a science and evidence-based approach to policy rather than inappropriate influence by political donors
End coal and gas by 2030, increase royalties to fund fair transition
Stop logging native forests
Ban political donations from the gambling, coal and gas industries
Mining and farming to find a compromise in Upper Hunter. Both industries provide resources, employment, and a strong economy
Regional spending and transparency: $3.6bn has been raised in mining royalties, how much of that comes back to mining communities, or is it being spent upgrading Sydney
The Singleton bypass: It's the same election promise we hear time and time again but never acted on
Reducing cost of living pressures on families by continuing cost relief programs including regional seniors travel card, gas and family energy rebate, regional apprentice and university student travel card and Back to School vouchers
Providing better health facilities, such as the recently-announced $102m redevelopment of Scone Hospital and the delivery of the $45m Muswellbrook Hospital redevelopment
Replacing timber bridges and repairing as many local roads as possible through the Fixing Local and Country Roads programs and the Fixing Local Bridges program
To fight for our frontline workers - our firies, nurses and paramedics and to do my best to support our school teachers as we are losing far too many
To protect our people's rights and to get better support and services for our pensioners
To fight for our coalmining industry and workers and bring back a fair share of coal royalties to Upper Hunter
Prioritise essential workers in health and education, including nurses, midwives, paramedics, and teachers
Prioritise regional roads
Secure jobs and retain energy and manufacturing job opportunities for our regional communities
End nanny state and legalise recreational cannabis for adults
Reform drug driving laws so medicinal cannabis users are not unfairly targeted
Create 5000 cannabis and hemp industry jobs in Hunter
Better access to jobs in regional NSW. The state government should re-build a more diverse economy including a strong manufacturing base and programs to protect and restore our environment
Better balance and respect for needs of all communities in Hunter, including small business, farming and mining
Advocate for better investment in university and TAFE education in region
Regional healthcare: Funding and support for regional communities as well as staffing issues
Cost of living: Less privatisation of our essentials
Education: Supporting teachers and schools, fund basic requirements
Continue upgrading and widening the main road between the M1 at Morisset through to Fennell Bay, Speers Point and Argenton
Better public health services in southern Lake Macquarie including planning for a hospital at Morisset and incentives to bring GPs to the area
Tackle the housing crisis and bring down the cost of living, starting with the government providing rooftop solar to social housing and incentives for private landlords to do the same with rental properties
Governments should invest in entrepreneurship to support our local economy
We need to protect our beautiful area from housing overdevelopment
Communities should be better connected through arts and local events
Cost of living support
Strong economy
Education
Upgrading roads and reducing traffic congestion from Argenton to Wyee
Improving our public schools by ensuring they are fully funded
Supporting our manufacturing industries and fighting for the next generation of Tangara trains to be built here
Action on climate change across our economy to have a safe, liveable future
Just transition to low emissions industries and support for workers and communities
More public and affordable housing and a fair deal for renters
Fix our health system: Patients are waiting longer for ambulances, in emergency and for elective surgery. I want more nurses and paramedics so people get the care they need
Improve access to housing: The housing crisis is leading more people to rely on social and public housing, but there has been a loss of stock and stock is often poorly maintained. Streamlining maintenance and building new stock will help alleviate pressures
Bring domestic manufacturing back: We can build trains in NSW. As our local economy changes we need to diversify our employment. Local manufacturing jobs are an essential part of this
Cost of living support
Education
Health
Diversify our economy away from simply property speculation and back into local manufacturing
Greater government support for local volunteer groups such as Meals on Wheels
Protection of animal habitats and our precious habitats and waterways
A treaty process for First Nations people
Just transition for fossil fuel workers and communities
Rental protections and an end to unfair evictions
I am against high-rise overdevelopment and if elected would seek community infrastructure investment into Swansea to stop it being the poor relation of Lake Macquarie
Encourage outdoor dining, identify a site for an outdoor music bowl, and encourage cultural richness, night life and the arts sector
Stricter controls on gambling advertising
Climate change: Protect our incredible beaches and bushlands
Job security: Ensuring every coal worker is guaranteed a secure job of equal or higher pay
Expanding Medicare: Meaning every Aussie can access free dental and mental health services asap
Cost of living support
Health
Transport
Dredging Swansea Channel: I have secured a commitment from Labor to carry out the overdue emergency dredging, as well as support the business case to guarantee the implementation of a 10-year dredging program
A NSW Labor government will review our region's transport network by establishing a bus industry taskforce, put an end to privatisation and ensure that public assets, including Hunter Water, remain in our hands
Local jobs and manufacturing: We must ensure local jobs by building the next Tangara fleet of trains here, creating the NSW Jobs First Commission and establishing the TAFE Manufacturing Centres of Excellence, including in the Hunter
Save Port Stephens Koalas: Urgent action to protect Port Stephens Koalas, and to protect koala habitat and corridors from development and land clearing
Preserving the Port Stephens Marine Sanctuary: Urgent action to protect marine life. We need to disallow recreational fishing and ban personal watercraft such as jet skis in our marine parks
End 1080 poisoning: Ban the sale and use of 1080 in the Port Stephens electorate
Get exploitative corporates out of owning our water, energy and agriculture
Fixing our housing crisis
Support our local businesses and natural beauty by seriously addressing climate change
Shine a spotlight in places where accountability is lacking
Provide all Australians with the power to make informed decisions about their health and way of life
Stop the poisoning of the people and the planet in order to achieve healthy people and a healthy planet
Build a public high school in Medowie
Invest $11.8m to fix Port Stephens' roads
Inject $2m into Port Stephens Koala Hospital
Cost of living support
Schools
Hospitals
Law and order: Employ more magistrates and have a reform of the sentencing system, in line with community expectation. More more police on the beat
Energy: Lift the ban of nuclear energy in NSW and have a strong mix of nuclear, coal, gas and renewables to drive down energy prices
Economy: If the everyday Aussie battler has to tighten their budget so should government
Protect the beautiful environment of Port Stephens, including beaches and bushland
Stop overdevelopment of housing and apartments. We do not want to become another Sydney
Ensure new infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and transport comes before housing development
Make education free
Fix the housing crisis
Put public transport back into public hands
End reliance on coal and look at ways to replenish the environment in mining areas. Protect natural resources, in particular water
Reduce the number of animals killed on roads. We need wildlife-friendly adjustments: overpasses, underpasses and virtual fencing trials
End the exploitation of all animals for entertainment. End horse, harness and greyhound racing as well as all wild and domestic animals in circuses, aquatic facilities and rodeos, plus funding for the rehabilitation and retirement of these animals
Education: Back to basics, children learn the fundamentals of reading, writing and mathematics
Religious discrimination/freedom: Our faith, whether Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Protestant or Catholic is the foundation of our society. We learn to respect authorities and people
Rights of parents to determine what is being taught at school: This is not a responsibility parents abdicate when a child goes to school. Children live at home with their parents, and therefore we are best to determine what is best for them
Seeing the widening of the Ironbark Creek stormwater drains in Wallsend
Ensuring our public hospitals, Mater and John Hunter hospitals, are fully staffed and resourced as well as protecting our healthcare workforce
Seeing manufacturing jobs return to the Wallsend electorate especially train manufacturing at EDI Downer in Cardiff
World peace
Equal rights
Cost of living support
Supporting local families
Supporting local business
Increase investment in our health system to ensure it is innovative and universally accessible
Make political lobbying and donations more transparent
Re-build a more diverse economy including a strong manufacturing base
Make education free
End coal and gas by 2030, increase royalties to fund fair transition
Fix the housing crisis
Cost of living support
Being a true voice of our city
Strong economy
NSW should be a global energy superpower with flourishing nuclear, coal, gas and renewable energy - each on a level playing field economically-speaking. By increasing energy supply and competition, consumers benefit from lower prices and reliability
Our economic plan tackles budget repair, productivity reform, housing affordability, fast tracking development, improved energy security and rebuilding investor confidence
Future planning: We need to plan for schools, hospitals and infrastructure before we find these vital services are inadequate
Invest more into environmental protection including rehabilitation of mining sites and improvement of our air quality
Stop poorly-planned development, with inadequate infrastructure
Bring more government jobs to the regions, including manufacturing trains, light rail and buses for NSW
End nanny state and legalise recreational cannabis for adults
Reform drug driving laws so medicinal cannabis users are not unfairly targeted
Create 5000 cannabis and hemp industry jobs in Hunter
Health: More hospital staff. Safe staffing levels (1:3 in the Emergency Department and 1:4 in the wards) to ensure patients are treated quickly. Financial assistance to train paramedics, nurses, doctors, and allied health professionals, employ 1200 new nurses across the state, and an additional 500 paramedics in the regions
Education: More teachers in classrooms so students can learn, convert temporary teachers to permanent, reduce unnecessary administrative loads, and get kids off their mobile devices and focused on learning. A $400m program will be used to hire more teachers, school counsellors and establish a tutoring program
Roads: $1.1bn package of road capital upgrades over next three years, bringing new and improved roads across NSW as well as $390m in immediate relief to councils, ratepayers and drivers through Labor's Regional Emergency Road Repair Scheme. Finish the duplication of the Thornton Rail Bridge
End nanny state and legalise recreational cannabis for adults
Reform drug driving laws so medicinal cannabis users are not unfairly targeted
Create 5000 cannabis and hemp industry jobs in Hunter
Invest in innovative thinking including scientific research in regional NSW. This includes productivity in the mining sector
Protect the liveability of Cessnock by ensuring any new housing developments are accompanied by proportional infrastructure and services, including hospitals, schools and transport
Further develop land stewardship funds to support relevant farmers and regional landholders to help manage biodiversity values on their properties
Industry and local jobs: It is very frustrating not one elected member in the Hunter will stand up against net zero policies and the push towards 100% renewables that will have devastating consequences on thousands of families and businesses. It is unacceptable that we have outdated hospitals that are understaffed.
Economy/Cost of living: Support One Nation's Economic Plan to tackle budget repair, productivity reform, housing affordability, fast-tracking development, improved energy security and rebuilding investor confidence
Law and order: One Nation is the only party fighting to bring law and order back to our communities and I am working hard to get more police presence and re-open the Kurri Kurri police station
Protecting our wildlife from overdevelopment
Ending the greyhound racing industry
A cap on Air BnBs. Our local residents are suffering, unable to find affordable housing due to the impact of short-stay rentals
Mandate ratios for nurses, and deliver a 15% wage increase for nurses, midwives, and paramedics
End logging of public native forests now
A just transition for all workers in coalmining and related Industries
Education: We have to be helped, by the government, to shift our educational outcomes, which are currently, sadly, very low. We need to properly fund our local schools and rebuild our regional TAFEs to bridge the skills gap
Health: Labor will ensure our hospitals and emergency services receive the funding and support they deserve
Housing and homelessness: Too many people in our communities are unable to put a roof over their heads and food in their belly. Action is required, immediately
