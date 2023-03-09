Newcastle Herald
The Song Company's newest production features classic themes of spirituality, ancestry and love

By Jim Kellar
March 9 2023 - 8:00pm
Under the Southern Cross cast members Hayden Barrington (baritone), Amy Moore (guest director and soprano), Jessica O'Donoghue (mezzo-soprano). Picture by Keith Saunders

Australia's national vocal ensemble The Song Company begins its 2023 season with a breathtaking program of Australian a cappella works by Ross Edwards and Anne Boyd, paired with J.S. Bach's monumental motet, Jesu, meine Freude. Led by guest director and soprano Amy Moore.

Local News

