Australia's national vocal ensemble The Song Company begins its 2023 season with a breathtaking program of Australian a cappella works by Ross Edwards and Anne Boyd, paired with J.S. Bach's monumental motet, Jesu, meine Freude. Led by guest director and soprano Amy Moore.
Songs Under The Southern Cross will be performed on Sunday, March 12, at 3pm, at the Conservatorium of Music in Newcastle.
The performers are Susannah Lawergren, Amy Moore, Jessica O'Donoghue, Louis Hurley, Hayden Barrington, Aidan O'Donnell and Francis Greep.
Curated by guest director and soprano Amy Moore, Songs Under the Southern Cross will lead you through themes of spirituality, ancestry and love.
Both Boyd's Revelation of Divine Love (1993) and Edwards' Southern Cross Chants (2004) are previously commissioned works by and for The Song Company and have been rediscovered by Moore, forming the inspiration for this program.
Their focus moves from the Christian mysticism of Julian of Norwich's visions that are the underlying text to Boyd's Revelation of Divine Love to the familiar but eternally unfathomable night sky, in Ross Edwards' Southern Cross Chants.
Interspersed with two complementing works by English composer Richard Dering and Australian composer David Yardley, the final work of the program returns to sacred music with J.S. Bach's monumental Jesu, meine Freude.
Guest director Moore says, "My first impressions of The Song Company, as a relative newcomer to Australia, were of an energetic and engaging group of musicians with a passion for storytelling through the transformative beauty of the human voice."
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
