It's hardly realistic to think Ireland's queen of the blues lives in a mansion in Dublin, is it?
Rather, Mary Coughlan, age 66, at times dubbed "Ireland's Billie Holiday", lives on a small rural property, far from the city lights.
"I live about 20 kilometres outside Dublin in a beautiful place called Wicklow, underneath little Sugarloaf Mountain," she says. "I live there with my daughter Clare, her three children and her husband, and we have chickens and bees and all sorts and a very nice lifestyle there. I live on, as I call it 'the West Wing of the house' - I refuse to call it a granny flat, that's what it is. And the kids moved in and we're happy as pigs in shit up there.
"I'm launching my own honey label this year. A Woman's Hive, I've decided to call it."
That simple life is a grand part of Mary Coughlan's survival.
Coughlan landed in Sydney a week ago, got in a quick rehearsal with her familiar Australian touring band, and played a set at St Kilda Blues Festival last weekend to warm up for her extensive tour.
Happily free of the lockdown restrictions that kept her at home in Ireland for more than two years, she's bringing her Life Stories tour here, named after her acclaimed 2020 album.
Coughlan's story is legend in Ireland. A late-blooming performer who only took to the stage for the first time in her late 20s, she made an immediate impact with her debut album, Tired and Emotional in 1985 and broke through in the US market in 1997 with her album After The Fall.
She's not shy: she's actively involved in anti-abortion protests in Ireland and an admitted self-styled hippie of sorts. As detailed in her autobiography, Bloody Mary, released in 2009, she has battled and overcome childhood trauma and near-death from alcoholism and drug addiction. She has been sober since 1993.
Joining Coughlan on stage in Australia will be jazz pianist Matt McMahon on piano, double bass player Brett Hirst and her long-time guitar collaborator James Nash.
Expect to hear stories - possibly with every song - about what she was doing when she began performing them. She has an extensive playlist, probably 60 songs, and is happy to play random requests if she and the band can pull them off.
She has loved Australia since her first visit in 2003, when gigs were hard to come by - even playing for the door takings back then.
What strikes her first about this place?
"The sky. The sky. The blue, blue sky," she said.
"The first picture I ever took when I got to Sydney in 2003 - I got out of the car at my daughter's house in Bondi and I looked up at the sky and it was just blue and there were cockatoos in the trees and I took a picture of them. And the same when I came back: I landed and I looked up at the sky and took a picture of the sky as well.
"It's so big and so blue ... my experience here has always been good, always so welcoming. I look forward to it."
Her 2023 began with a dozen shows in Ireland and the UK, and will see her tour the Netherlands and the UK in mid-year with major festival appearances along the way. And she's making time for a special project, Mirrors, at the Abbey Theatre, Ireland's national theatre company in May and later in the year.
In true Irish fashion, she appreciates every day on this planet.
"I live up the side of a mountain," she says.
"And when I get to the bottom of the road, every time I come home, I stop the car, and I am so grateful, and I look up at the moon because it's usually night when I come home, and I just thank the universe for landing me there."
After the wild days of her youth, and some health issues, she easily admits her lifestyle now is keeping her alive.
"It's so peaceful when you go home," she says. "They talk about grounding yourself in the earth, and it's absolutely true. It gives you vitality, it gives you life, you know.
"You are constantly surrounded by nature. Its like, it gives you a different perspective. I think it probably energises me, makes me want to be around a lot longer. And it enables me to do what I do.
"I hope I'll be around for a while more."
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
