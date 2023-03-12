Newcastle Herald
Can dogs climb trees? Khan the staffy can

By Damon Cronshaw
March 13 2023 - 9:30am
Khan the staffy can climb trees. "He jumped and he jumped and he jumped until he got up there," his owner Helen said.

We never knew dogs could climb trees, until we saw a photo of a staffy named Khan.

