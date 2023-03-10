IN the final round of last season, Chaz Mostert and his Walkinshaw Andretti teammate Nick Percat drove their Holden Commodores to an iconic one-two finish.
It was the penultimate race featuring the famous make and model.
The duo's cars roared around Adelaide covered in a heritage-inspired Holden Racing Team livery, in a nod to their team's past.
But when Mostert, and Percat, drive out of pit-lane at Newcastle today, they'll have a big blue badge on the front of their vehicles.
In one of the biggest Supercars moves in recent memory, Walkinshaw Andretti United has switched to Ford after Holden was discontinued.
They are the only former Holden team to have changed manufacturers for 2023, rather than running a Chevrolet Camaro.
Mostert, who at 30 now seems a veteran of the sport after making his full-time driving debut in 2013, isn't sure how his team's switch will be received in Newcastle but he knows scores of fans loyal to Holden are unlikely to remain supporters.
"Teams very rarely go through transitions like this. Normally a team is pretty much one manufacturer their whole career," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"For our team, it's very unique being the old Holden Racing Team back in the day, to see where we are now.
"There definitely are some fans that won't follow you across, and we really thank them for their support over the years.
"But also it's exciting to pick up new fans that are loyal to the blue-oval family as well. You can't keep everyone happy, as I've learnt in this game."
The crossover to Ford is essentially a return home, individually, for Mostert, who drove a Ford up until 2020.
He is one of the few drivers to have won Bathurst in both a Ford and Holden.
"I did most of my career in a Ford," he said.
"All those fans that didn't follow me over to the other brand I was racing the last couple of years, they definitely seem to be welcoming me back.
"I'm excited to represent the blue oval again."
Mostert, a Queenslander, has finished third the past two seasons, and appears to be building towards a championship.
He describes the introduction of the new Gen 3 car regulations as a "refresher for every driver in the category, a refresher for every team", and hopes to be closer to top spot in the championship standings in 2023.
"We've got the best opportunity we've ever had in a new generation of car," he said.
Having finished no better than sixth (2017) at Newcastle, and as low as 21st (2018), Mostert will have to improve to make a strong start to the season.
"Newcastle for me has been a little bit of an achilles heel," he said.
"It's a pretty wild track. It really takes a specific car to work quite well around there.
"It is quite a tight street circuit. You have a little bit of a misbalance, it becomes a really long day.
"I feel better placed.
"They're good results when you come around sixth and seventh, but I've never felt like racing around there that I've had the pace to win ... but the team I'm with now actually has a pretty good record there.
"It's exciting to just get back there, first of all to race ... but you're always optimistic when you've got a new car, a new philosophy of racing.
"I think we can do well up there."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
MORE SUPERCARS NEWS:
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.