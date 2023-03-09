Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights in mourning after club stalwart Dave Morley passes away

By Robert Dillon
Updated March 9 2023 - 6:53pm, first published 4:04pm
Former Knights team manager and football manager Dave Morley, right, with ex-Knights coach Warren Ryan in 2008.

THE Newcastle Knights are in mourning after the death of a behind-the-scenes hero from their glory days, Dave Morley.

