Newcastle Knights in mourning after club stalwart Dave Morley passes away

THE Newcastle Knights are in mourning after the death of a behind-the-scenes hero from their glory days, Dave Morley.
Morley, who spent more than a decade with the Knights as their team manager and football manager, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, after a battle with illness. He was 78.
A long-time publican who for many years ran the Cricketers Arms hotel, Morley became involved with the Knights in their foundation seasons after striking up a friendship with inaugural coach Allan McMahon.
He eventually succeeded John Laut as team manager and became the right-hand man for the coaches who followed McMahon - David Waite, Mal Reilly and Warren Ryan - playing a crucial supporting role in Newcastle's 1997 grand final triumph.
Former Knights skipper and Hall of Fame inductee Tony Butterfield said the man they called "Big Dog" would be "remembered and cherished" by players from that era.
Butterfield said Morley and his wife Barbara were "like surrogate parents to the many players who ventured to town".
One of Butterfield's teammates in the 1997 premiership win, Steve Crowe, who now serves as president of the Once a Knight Old Boys, said Morley developed close bonds with countless players "pretty much from day one".
"He became first-grade team manager, back when the game was still semi-professional, and he was also a publican," Crowe said.
"For the players, that was perfect.
"His pub became our pub.
"He was like your favourite uncle who would look after you. We got treated like family.
"He was the sort of bloke who made you want to be around him.
"He was also part of the club when it was highly successful, and his fingerprints were all over that success."
Morley is survived by Barbara and their daughter, Martine. Funeral details are yet to be confirmed, but it is certain to be attended by a who's who of Knights legends.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.