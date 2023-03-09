Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Extra bus drivers and police called in for Supercars Newcastle 500 2023 weekend

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 9 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newcastle's public transport provider has assured extra bus drivers will be available for this weekend's Supercars despite reports this week of driver shortages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.