Sussex-bound Oli Carter cherishes City cameo, backs Newcastle District Cricket Association title push despite departure

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
March 11 2023 - 7:00am
City's Oli Carter batting in T20 Summer Bash finals last weekend. He's now headed home to England. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

OLI Carter believes City are capable of going onto win Newcastle District Cricket Association's major premiership, feels well placed for the upcoming English county campaign with Sussex and wouldn't mind another Aussie summer at some stage.

