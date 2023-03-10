OLI Carter believes City are capable of going onto win Newcastle District Cricket Association's major premiership, feels well placed for the upcoming English county campaign with Sussex and wouldn't mind another Aussie summer at some stage.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Carter, one of the competition's leading run scorers for 2022-23 and in contention for NDCA player of the year, headed home to the UK this week.
"It's disappointing [to miss finals], but that's just the way it is [professional commitments]. To even make semis has been a positive for us [City] and I'll be watching. Absolutely they can [win the title]," Carter said.
The 21-year-old rejoins the Sussex squad, including Test trio Cheteshwar Pujara, Jofra Archer and Steve Smith, with games starting on April 6. Carter says "staying in competition mode" over the last six months has him "feeling like a better player".
In terms of coming back to Newcastle down the track, Carter says "I'd definitely return".
Fourth-ranked City will defend 142 against Cardiff-Boolaroo, who are 1-18, at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday. Carter top scored with 45 last weekend, called in late to replace injured Alex Sylow (wrist) but now needing a substitute fielder.
A three-way battle for the minor premiership continues between Wallsend (63 points), Wests (60) and Stockton (59) on the last day of the regular season.
Wallsend are 320 ahead, declaring at 6-352 and having Waratah-Mayfield 1-32 in reply.
Wests hold a 133-run buffer over host University, who resume at 5-77 chasing 210.
Stockton require a further 56 with four wickets in hand, being 6-87 after dismissing Charlestown for 142 at Kahibah Oval.
Elsewhere, Belmont find themselves in trouble, already 4-16 in their second dig and trailing Merewether by 46 at Townson Oval.
Hamwicks are 1-49, chasing 75 more after Toronto were all out for 123 at Passmore Oval.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
