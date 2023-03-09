Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights banking on Tyson Frizell all-clear after concussion

By Robert Dillon
Updated March 9 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:40pm
Tyson Frizell

KNIGHTS warhorse Tyson Frizell will be hoping to confirm his availability to face Wests Tigers on Sunday by ticking the remaining boxes in his concussion protocols on Friday.

