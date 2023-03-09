Newcastle Knights banking on Tyson Frizell all-clear after concussion

KNIGHTS warhorse Tyson Frizell will be hoping to confirm his availability to face Wests Tigers on Sunday by ticking the remaining boxes in his concussion protocols on Friday.
Frizell was left dazed in the 14th minute of last week's 20-12 loss to the Warriors and, after undergoing a head-injury assessment, was unable to return to the field.
Frizell was restricted to light duties earlier in the week, but Knights director of football Peter Parr said the 31-year-old back-rower had "progressed through all the protocols so far" and a final decision was expected on Friday.
If Frizell was ruled out, Jack Johns would be likely to win a promotion from the bench to the starting line-up, while Brodie Jones is on the list of standby players.
Newcastle skipper Kalyn Ponga has been cleared to take his place after being controversially ordered from the field by the NRL's independent doctor for a HIA last week.
Parr said Ponga passed his HIA in Wellington and hence is in no doubt for Sunday's showdown at Leichhardt. The Knights maintain there was nothing wrong with the Queensland Origin star.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.