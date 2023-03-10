Newcastle Herald
Bradley White jailed for 42 years for Wyong shooting rampage that killed Byron Tonks

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:00pm
Byron Tonks, 20, was shot in the chest while sheltering inside a home at Wyong in March, 2020.

Wyong gunman Bradley Jason Mark White has been jailed for a maximum of 42 years for a shooting rampage that killed Byron Tonks and wounded two others on the Central Coast in 2020.

