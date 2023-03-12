We are no stranger to disaster, so why must volunteers pick up the slack?

The camaraderie and community spirit that drives these organisations is an integral part of what makes them so appreciated. But, to borrow a line from Tennessee Williams, how long can those in the firing line of nature's ferocity afford to depend upon the kindness of strangers in lieu of actual funded, staffed recovery efforts designed to get them back on their feet with efficiency? Such groups should leave a place for organisations including BlazeAid without heaping the entire burden on their unpaid shoulders. Sadly, there is likely to be plenty of work to go around for whoever is there to clean up the mess, and those of us unlucky enough to need help can never thank them enough.