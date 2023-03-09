Newcastle Supercars 2023 Special Edition 

Max McKinney reports: They're the next generation of Supercars superstars, all with their sights set on a flying start to the season in Newcastle this weekend.
And if taking on the likes of Shane van Gisbergen, Cam Walters and Chaz Mostert wasn't a big enough challenge, this will be the first time these young guns have driven on the testing Newcastle street circuit in the sports top tier.
The Newcastle 500 beachside circuit is back for the first time since November 2019. Here is everything you need to know about the supercars event.
The race is set on the streets of Newcastle over three days from Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12.
The race takes place in the suburb of Newcastle East, in the heart of the city. Check out the track map below, or it can be downloaded here.
Public transport is the recommended way to navigate the city during Supercars weekend. There will be extra trains, buses, ferries and light rail services running throughout the three-day event. You can plan your trip here.
Valid pre-purchased event tickets include travel to and from Newcastle on public transport.
There is no park and ride option this year.
Local roads within and surrounding the event circuit will be closed during the event, but there is an accessible drop of zone on Wolfe Street between Hunter Street and Scott Street. From there access the track via the accessible lifts at 'gate one' entrance on Wharf Road. Access to Wolfe Street is provided via King Street.
Gates will open at 8am on all event days, with some member ticket holders gaining an earlier 7.30am entry to get the best viewing spots.
Races run from 9am through to 4.30pm - 5.30pm depending on which day you are attending.
FRIDAY MARCH 10
08:35 - 08:55 Supercars Events: Safety and Course Car Experience and Pit Lane Walk
09:05 - 09:25 Touring Car Masters: Practice
09:35 - 09:55 Aussie Racing Cars: Practice
10:10 - 11:00 Dunlop Super2 Series: Practice 1
11:15 - 12:00 Repco Supercars Championship: Practice 1
12:05 - 12:15 Supercars Events: Demonstration/Track Crossing
12:20 - 12:40 Touring Car Masters: Qualifying
12:50 - 13:30 Dunlop Super2 Series: Practice 2
13:45 - 14:30 Repco Supercars Championship Practice 2
14:30 - 14:40 Supercars Events: Demonstration/Track Crossing
14:45 - 15:05 Aussie Racing Cars: Qualifying
15:15 - 15:35 Touring Car Masters: Trophy Race
15:50 - 16:35 Repco Supercars Championship: Practice 3
SATURDAY MARCH 11
08:20 - 09:00 Supercars Events: Safety and Course Car Experience and Pit Lane Walk
09:10 - 09:30 Touring Car Masters: Race 1
09:35 - 09:45 Supercars Events: Demonstration/Track Crossing
09:50 - 10:10 Aussie Racing Cars: Race 1
10:25 - 10:55: Dunlop Super2 Series: Armor All Qualifying - Race 1
11:15 - 11:35 Repco Supercars Championship: Armor All Qualifying - Race 1
11:40 - 11:55: Supercars Events: Demonstration and Pit Lane Walk and Track Crossing
12:00 - 12:20 Touring Car Masters: Race 2
12:35 - 13:00 Repco Supercars Championship: Armor All Top 10 Shootout - Race 1
13:15 - 13:35 Aussie Racing Cars: Race 2
13:50 - 14:20 Dunlop Super2 Series: Race 1
14:20 - 14:30: Supercars Events Demonstration/Track Crossing
15:20 - 17:20 Repco Supercars Championship: Race 1
SUNDAY MARCH 12
08:25 - 09:05 Supercars Events: Safety and Course Car Experience and Pit Lane Walk
09:15 - 09:35 Aussie Racing Cars: Race 3
09:50 - 10:10 Supercars Events: Drivers Parade/Track Crossing
10:25 - 10:55 Dunlop Super2 Series: Armor All Qualifying - Race 2
11:15 - 11:35 Repco Supercars Championship: Armor All Qualifying - Race 2
11:40 - 11:55 Supercars Events: Demonstration and Pit Lane Walk and Track Crossing
12:00 - 12:20 Aussie Racing Cars: Race 4
12:35 - 13:00 Repco Supercars Championship: Armor All Top 10 Shootout - Race 2
13:15 - 13:35 Touring Car Masters: Race 3
13:50 - 14:20 Dunlop Super2 Series: Race 2
14:20 - 14:30 Supercars Events: Demonstration/Track Crossing
15:20 - 17:20 Repco Supercars Championship: Race 2
Icehouse will headline the opening night of entertainment on Friday, supported by Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens and The Screaming Jets.
Aussie hip hop royalty Hilltop Hoods will headline the Saturday night concert supported by Thelma Plum, San Cisco, Newcastle's Trophy Eyes and Trials.
There were still tickets available at the time this guide was published. More information can be found online here.
Every session of the Supercars Championship is broadcast live on Foxtel (Fox Sports 506) within Australia. Fans can also download the Supercars Official App and some event highlights will be shown on free-to-air television.
Newcastle is the greatest place to visit and live. Okay, we're biased, but that doesn't mean Newcastle isn't the greatest place on earth! If you are new to town, there is so much to see.
To kick-off a bit of Newie appreciation, check out these seven places that make the city extra special.
