Maitland assistant coach Tara Johnson knows starting strong is critical against a firing Newcastle Olympic in round two of NPLW Northern NSW at Darling Street Oval on Sunday.
Olympic made more than a statement about their 2023 ambitions with a 16-0 rout of Warners Bay in round one while the Magpies, who are chasing their first ever finals appearance this season, lost 2-1 to Charlestown in a hard-fought battle.
Maitland were 1-0 down at the break then conceded late after equalising early in the second half.
"We started nervously and it took us a little while to build into the game," Johnson, who has stood in for coach Keelan Hamilton while he is away with the Young Matildas, said.
"I'm hoping this week we can start right from the beginning and get into the game quicker than we did last week because once we got into the game we actually controlled most of the second half."
Taking their chances and being steelier in defence will be crucial.
"We had some good opportunities in front of goal and we just didn't capitalise on them, which will be a focus point for us," Johnson said.
"Defensively we were a bit passive in the first half, which led to one of their goals and we need to be better in that area.
"Olympic were already a strong side and have recruited well over the off-season. It will be a good challenge."
Azzurri are missing centre-backs Alyssa Togo (knee injury) and Maddie Thornton (unavailable) for their clash with New Lambton at Alder Park.
The new-look Eagles, who lost 4-1 to Broadmeadow last weekend, are without experienced defender Amy Gosling (concussion) and promising striker Ameera Makunja (groin) through injury.
Warners Bay host Adamstown at John Street Oval and Broadmeadow take on Mid Coast at Magic Park. All games are Sunday at 4pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
