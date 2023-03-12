Maybe we are mugs, and maybe that's why politicians treat us as they do. Why else would the Premier of our state not visit the region's capital city a single time in the 17 months of his tenure, in the lead-up to an election where his government, and his premiership, are on the line?
Why else would we have got so little from the most prolific decade of infrastructure spending our state has seen for a long, long time?
How can you explain, except that we are mugs, the abject treatment of the state's second city? And the miserable government support of Australia's largest thermal coal export region?
Why, as Newcastle and the Lower Hunter grow and grow, perhaps towards a million people by 2050, is there an absence of spending on public transport, a health precinct, a central entertainment and sporting precinct, on quality schools, on galleries and theatres? Why is such an infrastructure kit considered essential, say for Western Sydney, yet denied to the Lower Hunter?
And how come the Hunter has no transition plan as it enters its last decade of coal mining after two centuries at the coal face on behalf of the state, even as our region trucks record royalties into the state's coffers?
The thing about mugs is that they buy into promises of things to come. You'll get, Macquarie Street tells us, the M1 extension to Raymond Terrace, a freight-rail bypass, a health research precinct at John Hunter, a high-speed rail service to Sydney, and on and on. We specialise in believing.
But now the ratings agency S&P Global (previously known as Standard and Poor) says the wait game might be in vain, that the NSW state budget is fully committed, that public debt has exploded, that new spending might have to be deferred for some time. In a recent report to its customers - released generously to the Newcastle Herald - S&P reveals total NSW public sector debt has doubled since the onset of the pandemic, reaching an eye watering $137 billion.
Recall the cost of the Newcastle CBD revitalisation project, which included the light rail service, totalled $650 million, not even a half of one per cent of the state's current total public sector debt. Has Sydney really spent that much on itself?
Moreover, S&P warns there is more debt to come. Public sector infrastructure spending in NSW will total a further $108 billion over the next four years. This is for projects already committed, largely hard infrastructure for Western Sydney. And what will Newcastle and the Hunter get from this debt explosion? Did someone say KFC?
So to the question of royalties. S&P notes that Australia has been "a rare beneficiary of the global surge in commodity prices sparked by the Russia-Ukraine war and China's post-COVID reopening." For Western Australia and Queensland, surging commodity prices have delivered "bumper cash surpluses," the handsome increases in mining royalties from cleverly composed royalty payment formulas. As a consequence, says S&P, public debt in these two states is plateauing.
Good on them. And good on Queensland, especially, for increasing its royalty rates on coal to snare a fair share of revenues from record coal prices. Not so in weak-kneed NSW, however. In our state the lion's share of raised revenues has been carted away by the coal companies.
S&P estimates public sector debt in Queensland will fall from $116 billion in 2022 to $110 billion in 2023, the direct result of growth in royalties.
But for NSW, S&P says public sector debt will rise dramatically, from $137 billion in 2022 to $160 billion in 2023. Our state suffers from political leaders too timid to take on the mining lobby.
It's worth noting too that in Queensland and Western Australia mining royalties flow into substantial investment funds set aside for their regions, a consequence of non-metropolitan political muscle.
Yet in NSW the only substantial regional investment fund is WestInvest, a $5 billion fund reserved exclusively for Western Sydney. Not surprisingly, voters in Western Sydney's marginal seats will determine which party governs after the NSW elections on March 25.
Meanwhile, voters in Newcastle and the Hunter will have to wait even longer. Enjoy your election sausages, fellow mugs.
CORRECTION: In my last column I incorrectly gave Fred Maynard a first name 'Jack'. Fred Maynard was the co-founder of the Australian Aboriginal Progressive Association in the 1920s.
