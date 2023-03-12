But now the ratings agency S&P Global (previously known as Standard and Poor) says the wait game might be in vain, that the NSW state budget is fully committed, that public debt has exploded, that new spending might have to be deferred for some time. In a recent report to its customers - released generously to the Newcastle Herald - S&P reveals total NSW public sector debt has doubled since the onset of the pandemic, reaching an eye watering $137 billion.