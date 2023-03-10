NPL: Broadmeadow lose senior player in lead up to clash with Edgeworth

Broadmeadow Magic are reeling from the loss of defender Ryan Ensor after he went down with a suspected season-ending knee injury at training on Thursday night.
Ensor was one of Magic's best in the NPL men's Northern NSW season and a senior figure in a young squad under new head coach John Bennis this year.
Broadmeadow were preparing for Sunday's round two clash with Edgeworth at Jack McLaughlan Oval when Ensor's knee gave way while he stepped off his right leg with no one nearby.
"Ryan suffered a pretty bad injury last night at training, and we suspect he's done his ACL, which is horrible," Bennis said.
"He was in the team of the year last year and anytime you lose someone like that, it's going to hurt. And he's a senior character in the group, even though he's only 26, 27. It's a big loss but it's something we'll have to live with."
Magic won their opening-round match with Weston 2-0 last Friday night at home courtesy of two penalties just past the hour mark.
"I wouldn't say it was a polished performance but we were effective when we got in those attacking areas," Bennis said.
Coming back into the squad is Keanu Moore (hamstring tightness) and Jake Harris (wedding), who missed the Bears match. Bennis said Harris was a logical replacement for Ensor in a rejigged defence.
He was also hoping to finally get an international transfer clearance for Englishman Ben Diamond, who has been training with Magic. Bennis said the former Rushden and Diamonds player was versatile but could potentially slot in at right fullback.
Edgeworth also started the season with a 2-0 win, downing Newcastle Olympic on the road. The Eagles, though, had their own setback at training during the week when Daniel McBreen's comeback was ended by an Achilles injury. The 45-year-old was set to come off the bench on Sunday in his first game since 2019.
"Poor bloke, it's no good," Bennis said. "You don't like hearing that, and that's a horrific injury as well."
Also on Sunday from 2.30pm, Charlestown host Valentine at Lisle Carr Oval.
On Saturday, New Lambton play Maitland at Alder Park, Olympic meet Lake Macquarie at Macquarie Field (2.30pm), Cooks Hill host Adamstown at Fearnley Dawes Athletics Field (3pm) and the Bears welcome Lambton Jaffas to Weston Park (6pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
