Alex Alchin mare Patsy Valentine dominates heat at Newcastle

Menangle trainer Alex Alchin expects Patsy Valentine to be one of the leading chances in the Go Girlfriend series final after her dominant heat win at Newcastle Paceway on Friday.
The former Victorian pacer, first-up for more than three months and on debut for Alchin, had no trouble leading from gate four and controlling the race for driver Robbie Morris.
The four-year-old, a $1.55 favourite, kicked clear late to win by 12 metres in a mile time of 1:55:3 and qualify for the $30,000 decider at Menangle on March 18.
She was sent by owner Ken Beck to Alchin to chase NSW features and the trainer was not surprised with the first-up performance.
"It was a very good start, and she should only improve," Alchin said.
"She'd had only one quiet trial leading into that, so she should build through the preparation nice.
"I was very confident. Even though her numerical form didn't look outstanding, she had been racing against some of the best fillies in the country through her two and three-year-old career, so it was a fair drop back in grade today.
"I think it will be quite an open final. There's a few nice fillies in it, but on that win today she would be one of the leading chances."
Alex's brother, Rickie, also had a dominant winner on the program in Haveyoucheckedin, a three-year-old which claimed race four by 10m as a $1.12 favourite.
Master Catch was the most impressive of the local winners, taking out the last in 1:52:8 for trainer Lisa McDonald. Blake Hughes drove it as part of a winning double.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
