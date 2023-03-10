Newcastle Herald
Alex Alchin mare Patsy Valentine dominates heat at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 11 2023 - 5:00am
Trainer Alex Alchin

Menangle trainer Alex Alchin expects Patsy Valentine to be one of the leading chances in the Go Girlfriend series final after her dominant heat win at Newcastle Paceway on Friday.

