Trainer Michelle Johnson hunts first city win

Aberdeen trainer Michelle Johnson will chase her first Wentworth Park winner when Winloch Piper contests the opening Road to the Egg heat at the track on Saturday night.
Johnson has owned and trained the five-time 515m Wentworth Park winner since early February and he has had two victories at The Gardens 400m and two thirds over the Maitland 450m.
He steps back up to the 515m in town and has drawn box one.
Johnson was nervous but hopeful Winloch Piper could make the most of the inside box.
"He's been there before so he should go all right I hope," Johnson said.
"I've had one dog down there and it ran fourth, and I've never been back.
"He's a really nice dog, and I haven't had a win there before, so it would be nice."
The winner of the Road to the Egg series secures a place in Golden Easter Egg heats.
Also on Saturday night, The Gardens has a 12-race card from 5.51pm.
** Swan Bay trainer Allan Ivers has been disqualified for two years after pleading guilty to offering to accept money to scratch dogs and also placing bets on behalf of a minor.
Ivers had been on an interim suspension since October 13 last year and will be banned until 11:59pm on October 12, 2024.
The charges relate to the scratching of Battling Mavis from its race at The Gardens on March 5, 2022 and Redeem Our Cash from its race at Wentworth Park on June 22, 2022.
The remaining two charges related to the placing of bets for a minor.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
