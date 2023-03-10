Newcastle Herald
Trainer Michelle Johnson hunts first city win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
March 11 2023 - 5:30am
Aberdeen trainer Michelle Johnson will chase her first Wentworth Park winner when Winloch Piper contests the opening Road to the Egg heat at the track on Saturday night.

