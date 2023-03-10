Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock eyes ton after Muswellbrook treble

Newcastle jockey Aaron Bullock closed within a one and a half wins of a century for the season with a treble at Muswellbrook on Friday.
Bullock, who leads the NSW premiership with just under five months remaining, rode a double for Scone trainer Paul Messara aboard odds-on favourites Valoria and Sumptuary.
He then closed out the program with victory on $4.20 chance Hunter Bred for Newcastle trainer Damien Smith.
Valoria, a daughter of Maurice, won the 1500m maiden plate by two lengths to end a luckless beginning to her career, which featured five placings in her seven previous starts.
"She's got better with every start and there's been a few little bad-luck stories up until today, but we had everything go our way today and she won well," Bullock told Sky Racing. "And she's definitely got more in store."
Clayton Gallagher rode two winners - Musical Affair and Takara Star.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
