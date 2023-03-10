Trainer Mark Minervini looks for change in luck for in-form Quick Tempo at Rosehill

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini has long believed speedster Quick Tempo has what it takes to win at stakes level.
So after the four-year-old Rubick gelding's streak of eye-catching or luckless runs this time in, Minervini heads to Rosehill on Saturday with high hopes of a breakthrough in the group 3 Maurice Mccarten Stakes (1100m).
Quick Tempo, a $14 TAB chance on Friday, has gate one for the quality handicap where he carries the minimum 53 kilograms.
After a benchmark 78 win on The Gong program in November, Quick Tempo flashed home to finish less than a third of a length from the victors at Randwick when fourth and second. He was then an unlucky eighth in 94 grade at the track when squeezed out late.
He bounced back at the same level at Rosehill on February 18, coming from last to finish a length and a half away from Andermatt in third. He had barrier 10 in that race and Minervini was hopeful gate one on Saturday would have him closer.
"I've been saying all along that one day the stars are going to line up and he can win a race like that for sure," Minervini said on Friday.
"And I think it's a winnable race, not an easy race, but with an ounce of luck in running, and the low draw, he will take some holding out.
"I spoke to Rachel King yesterday at Newcastle and she's going to ride him wherever he's comfortable, probably midfield or just a shade worse, and hopefully we can get off the fence getting to the corner. That will be the key.
"I couldn't be happier with him and I'm comfortable that Rachel's had the [last-start] ride on him and she was very keen to ride him again."
Also at Rosehill, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons has a genuine shot at a first group 1 win on Ruthless Dame in the Coolmore Classic for trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.
At Flemington, Gibbons' boss, Kris Lees, has Razeta in the hunt for the group 2 Kewney Stakes.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
