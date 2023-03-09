LABOR has pledged to investigate the feasibility of flood prevention works in Wallsend if elected at this month's state election, a plan the government says could cost Hunter Water users an extra $140 a year.
Shadow Minister for Water Rose Jackson visited Sonia Hornery's seat on Friday to make the announcement that the needs and costs to prevent Ironbark Creek stormwater drains flooding would be fully investigated.
The Wallsend MP said she had been raising the issue for more than a decade and had invited a number of NSW ministers to see firsthand the potential for catastrophe flooding posted in the suburb's CBD.
That risk, which was realised in the Pasha Bulker storm, is one Ms Hornery said Wallsend residents shouldn't have hanging over their heads.
"This is an issue of great importance to me and to the people of the Wallsend electorate," Ms Hornery said on Friday.
"The arrogance of the succession of Liberal and Nationals water ministers who have actively ignored this issue after I have tried to raise it with them is astounding.
"Should we win government, I look forward to working with the Water Minister to have this study undertaken and commit to progressing this issue as soon as we can."
Hunter Water has previously said the council is responsible for flood planning and the utility "plays a small role", but this month said it continues to engage with Ms Honery and collaborate with the council.
"In late 2022, an independent engineering review was completed," a spokesperson said.
"The review found that the cost of widening the Ironbark Creek stormwater channel is approximately $40 million.
"Hunter Water has shared these outcomes with City of Newcastle and the Member for Wallsend. Hunter Water has also offered to brief the Member for Wallsend on the report.
"To date, Hunter Water has not received any response to offers of a briefing."
A government spokesperson said the flood mitigation planning was the responsibility of Newcastle council but "despite this, Hunter Water is working with the City of Newcastle to progress the city's plans".
"Should the opposition direct Hunter Water to fund the project, this would lead to an additional cost if approximately $140 per Wallsend stormwater customer per year from Hunter Water."
"Labor has spent a decade pretending that there was a role for the NSW government without providing any solution."
Ms Hornery said Hunter Water had previously advised that without a regulatory requirement from the relevant minister, they would not fix the flooding problems and the responsibility for any potential fixes would fall to City of Newcastle.
Cr Nelmes in 2018 described the scope of the works required as "beyond the revenues of local government" but the council has acted in the area.
It this month awarded a $5 million contract to widen the Boscawen bridge ahead of potential improvements to the stormwater drains, and has plans to improve the Nelson Street crossing.
In 2020 the council sank $3.3 million into replacing the Tyrrell Street bridge but securing a state commitment to widen the drains remains a sticking point.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes amended the motion at the March 1 meeting this year to tell Hunter Water councillors were "reiterating council's multiple previous resolutions that its highest priority for stormwater channel widening and naturalisation in the Newcastle LGA is Ironbark Creek, Wallsend".
Ms Jackson described Ms Hornery as a "tireless advocate" on the issue.
"With all the rain we have had in recent months and years it is incredibly lucky Wallsend has not already experienced another major flooding event, but we know without action from the state government another devastating event for local businesses is inevitable," she said.
"A NSW Labor Government will take the necessary steps to stop that from happening, starting with a study into the options."
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
