Wallsend flooding: Labor pledges Ironbark Creek feasibility study ahead of NSW 2023 election

By Matt Carr
Updated March 10 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:00am
A swollen Wallsend stormwater drains after a heavy downpour.

LABOR has pledged to investigate the feasibility of flood prevention works in Wallsend estimated to cost $40 million if elected at this month's state election, a commitment the government argues would slug Hunter Water users with an extra $140 a year.

