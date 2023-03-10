In a week when Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0 (I needed to print that for my son Alex), we shouldn't forget many strange things can happen in football.
Jets veteran Jason Hoffman talked about winning the last seven games of the season in yesterday's Newcastle Herald.
Now call me a sceptic, but that is highly unlikely, given the Jets are close to having a 50 per cent loss record after 19 games.
But never crush optimism, Lowe!
I'm having a little fun there with the Hoff.
I understand he was talking about aiming high, but I have to advise Newcastle's most-capped A-League player that if a distant relative placed $20 on that happening (players can't bet, of course) that someone, or perhaps two people, would never need to work again!
The Jets can still make the top six, but time is slipping away.
By my calculations of a week or fortnight ago, they will need to collect a minimum of 14 points in the final seven games to make the six, and that amounts to four wins and two draws in seven games.
It's not impossible, but the alternative, heart-breaking option is looming large.
Newcastle's run home includes a tough game at home tonight against a strong and quite versatile Adelaide United side, away trips to Melbourne City and Brisbane, and two tough games to finish against the Mariners, and enticingly Sydney FC in the final round.
No time to drop points right now.
If it came to a last-game shootout in Sydney, the pressure and excitement would really be something, even more so if the Hoff's second cousin's multi was still alive!
Part of the puzzle will be luck of the draw in the refereeing stakes.
Newcastle were on the wrong side against the Phoenix in Wellington, and it hurt them last week.
They were well worth a result and got nought.
One more luckless day with officialdom and it could prove fatal.
While we are on the subject, can I please remind the referees - and the VARs in particular -that it's about the players, not you?
Stop trying to find a reason to not award goals, to back up your colleague's original decision when it's clearly wrong.
Stop awarding penalties whenever the ball hits someone's arm.
Shots from point-blank range, those heading for row Z, and those touches that are not even close to retrievable from byline or touch line.
We whinged for years about players trying to milk penalties, and now we give them away like petrol vouchers on a shopping docket.
The most unnatural position for a player to have their arms at any time during a game is by their sides.
Weigh decisions more on intent, and opportunity denied, rather than the no-blame "I'm only enforcing dumb rules" excuse. Risk a demotion and give us back our game.
The current climate is only encouraging an us-against-them mentality.
Clear-and-obvious error is the starting point for all VAR decisions.
We tend to forget that, when we spend minutes on end finding a way to disallow precious goals, or confirm the most minute of indiscretions within a wide frame.
Decisions from VAR should not be referred back to the referee, who immediately feels an obligation to back up his colleague's suggestion.
The original decision is either right or wrong, or not worth reviewing. Clear and obvious!
Finally, and I know I'm obsessed by this, but if we are going to have a VAR system, get a former professional player on board the team, to help officials judge the nuances of the game, the effect any actions have, and the intent to gain advantage.
And please, no more offsides for toes an inch over an imaginary line.
Advantage to the attacker, anyone?
Have a nice weekend everyone.
