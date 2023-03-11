There will be more than just the 2022 Maitland Triathlon crown up for grabs at Morpeth on Sunday, also on the line are Newcastle series crowns.
The Maitland event, postponed from last October due to poor weather, is the third and final race in the Newcastle triathlon series.
Dudley's Gemma Oatley is the women's series leader after Newcastle's Sparke Helmore Triathlon (November) and Stockton's Island Triathlon (February) while Sydney's Josh Wooldridge is the men's pace-setter.
It is the first time a series title has been held. The series is comprised of a different distance from each event.
In Newcastle, athletes completed the sprint race of 750-metre swim, 21-kilometre cycle and 5km run.
In Stockton, the Olympic distance race (1500m swim, 40km cycle, 10km run) counted towards the overall pointscore and in Morpeth athletes will complete the long distance course (2km swim, 60km cycle, 15km run).
The Maitland Triathlon also offers a sprint and Olympic course with racing starting at 6.45am.
