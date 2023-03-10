Jackson Hastings says he won't be out to prove a point and is not looking for revenge when he faces his old club at Leichhardt Oval tomorrow.
Which is a good thing. Because what the Knights halfback should be solely focused on right now after playing a couple of games for his new club is finding an extra gear in attack.
There is a reason Wests Tigers coach Tim Sheens was happy to make Hastings a sacrificial lamb in his pursuit of Knights prop David Klemmer in the off-season.
Sheens doesn't rate Hastings as a halfback. It's why he spent the back end of last season at lock before being injured. It's why the Tigers traded him rather than Newcastle's main target, Luke Brooks.
The knock on Hastings is he doesn't play the game at a quick-enough tempo. As a result, defences have more time to set themselves and dominate in tackles.
Combine that with slow play-the-balls [the Knights were on average more than half a second slower than the Warriors in round one] and a hooker in Jayden Brailey whose speed out of dummy-half is not his trademark, and you can see why the attack still relies so heavily on Kalyn Ponga.
To be fair, Hastings is still getting used to new combinations so it may take some time. His involvement is not in question but, ultimately, the speed and urgency that he plays at will largely determine how potent the Knights attack becomes.
He is quick between the ears. He just needs to transfer that to his feet.
It wasn't that long ago coach Adam O'Brien believed it was in his side's best interest to have only one Saifiti in his starting line-up, with the other coming off the bench. His reasoning was it meant he could have at least one of Daniel or Jacob on the field at all times. Even without David Klemmer, that could still be O'Brien's best option. Tyson Gamble must also be pushing hard for a bench opportunity.
Concussion has been a hotbed of contention this week with Kalyn Ponga's controversial exit from the Warriors game for a HIA at the hands of the independent doctor, along with a number of other players in other matches, proving a huge talking point in the game.
Ponga's head appeared to contact Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake's hip as he dived for a loose ball late in the second half. A few minutes after the collision, Ponga was bemused and openly questioned the decision when ordered off for a HIA.
There didn't appear to be a whole lot in it but you never really know when it comes to concussion. And given his history, as soon as he put his hands on his head and momentarily stayed on the ground, he didn't leave the doctor much choice.
Surely the lesson for Ponga or anyone else for that matter now is pretty simple. If you cop a whack to the head and it doesn't hurt or leave you dazed, don't lay there, even for a second or two, clutching your head. You are asking to be hauled off.
Knights back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon told this week's edition of the Toohey's News podcast that the flak he has copped during his career for being the son of the club's major sponsor, NIB CEO Mark Fitzgibbon, has been used as motivation by him. Fitzgibbon, in his ninth NRL season, will celebrate 100 top-grade games for the club at Leichhardt Oval.
The Knights and South Newcastle lost a club legend with the passing of Dave Morley on Wednesday at age 78. The former Cricketers Arms publican was involved with the Knights as footy manager for more than a decade when the club first kicked off. Dave and wife Barbara were surrogate parents to almost every player who came through the system.
Former Knights chairman Michael Hill said of Morley: "He loved the game and its players. A handshake was a deal. Clubs are built by blokes like Dave. Vale 'Big Dog'."
No doubt the Knights are in no hurry to make a call yet but they face a tough decision over the future of veteran back-rower Tyson Frizell.
Frizell is off contract at the end of the season and is one of the club's highest-paid players on a deal worth around $650,000. He turns 32 in October and at the very least, is likely to have to take a hefty pay cut to continue his career in Newcastle. His market value is probably closer to $450,000.
Complicating things is Frizell's positive influence on the playing group and his experience and leadership, qualities the club is sadly lacking in.
Serious contenders for Baz's Best in the Knights' opening-round loss to the Warriors across the ditch were unfortunately thin on the ground.
For that reason, it was hard to go past the effort, enthusiasm and involvement of new fullback Lachie Miller for the major points in his debut for the club.
Miller was faultless at the back, ran for more than 180 metres and did his best to ignite Newcastle's spluttering attack during the contest. Kalyn Ponga and Daniel Saifiti also played well in a losing side and were the pick of the rest.
Rd 1: Knights v Warriors
3 Lachie Miller 2 Kalyn Ponga 1 Daniel Saifiti.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
