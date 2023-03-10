It wasn't that long ago coach Adam O'Brien believed it was in his side's best interest to have only one Saifiti in his starting line-up, with the other coming off the bench. His reasoning was it meant he could have at least one of Daniel or Jacob on the field at all times. Even without David Klemmer, that could still be O'Brien's best option. Tyson Gamble must also be pushing hard for a bench opportunity.