Tim Sheens could barely believe his luck when the Newcastle Knights told former prop David Klemmer last year they would be unlikely to re-sign him for 2024.
The Wests Tigers coach, in the midst of rebuilding the club he led to the 2005 premiership, pounced on the 19-Test enforcer he once coached for Australia.
"They were happy to let him go and we were happy to pick him up," Sheens told the Newcastle Herald ahead of Sunday's clash between the two clubs at Leichhardt Oval.
"He was their players' player, which tells you.
"They must rate him, the boys up there, and so do I.
"Players like that, they're not easy to get. He still has youngish legs for a prop. He's got plenty of football in him."
Klemmer's off-season move to the Tigers, leaving the Knights with a year to run on his contract, and former Tigers playmaker Jackson Hastings who did the same the other way, makes for a tantalising grudge match at the famous Sydney ground.
Both sides are coming off first-up losses and will desperate to avoid going 0-2.
Hastings spoke earlier this week about expecting a frosty reception wearing the red and blue, but he hopes he doesn't "get booed".
Klemmer dodged an interview request from the Herald after the Tigers' 22-10 loss to the Gold Coast, and the club has largely kept him away from the media this week.
After their loss in front of 14,667 fans last week, in which Klemmer made a typical 186 run-metres and 34 tackles, Sheens said he couldn't be happier with what the 29-year-old had added to his side.
"He leads by example," Sheens said.
"He doesn't cut corners, he's a professional prop and has played at every level.
"He's a terrific bloke, he's worked really hard, he's fit.
"I'm pleased he has come to the club."
Klemmer will play his 196th NRL game on Sunday. He made 113 appearances for Canterbury in the early years of his career and over four seasons notched 81 games for Newcastle.
There was arguably no more consistent player for the Knights over that time.
Knights back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon believes Klemmer will be primed for the occasion on Sunday.
"He's a good mate of mine, Dave. He'd be nervous," Fitzgibbon said. "He'll be ready. Dave's such a competitor and such a great player. It doesn't matter who is playing, he is always up for the fight ...
"It will be a weird one, I got to play against against [Mitch] Barnett last week, but hopefully we can get it over Dave."
Fitzgibbon said both Klemmer and Hastings would be focused on their respective roles in the match.
"Their main focus ... will be putting their best foot forward to get the two points for the team," he said.
"If they dive too deep into these grudge matches, you don't focus on the team-first mentality.
"I know both them boys are team-first and they'll just be worried about what their jobs are on the field."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.