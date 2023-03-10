The 50/30/20 budget rule: What is it and how can it help you

When you are following the 50/30/20 Budget Rule, your needs are essentially those expenses that you cannot avoid. These are the costs you incur every month simply to exist, to stay alive and to cover your most basic living requirements - also known as fixed expenses. Some of these costs might include housing costs, groceries, transport expenses, basic household utilities, insurance, minimum loan payments and any other expenses such as childcare that must be covered in order for you to be able to work. 50% of your income should be spent on these needs.