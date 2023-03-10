Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Music

Icehouse's Iva Davies on Supercars, playing live and why Great Southern Land is more poignant today

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Icehouse will headline tonight's Supercars concert at Foreshore Park. Picture supplied

ICEHOUSE frontman Iva Davies doesn't pretend that he's a motorsport enthusiast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.