Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Virtual to reality for Wallsend's Shaun Martin in Aussie Racing Cars at Newcastle 500

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 10 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallsend's Shaun Martin after Aussie Racing Cars practice session at Newcastle 500 on Friday. Picture by Josh Callinan

SHAUN Martin has done an estimated 2000 laps of the Newcastle 500 track, but the season-opening Supercars event marked his first inside an actual vehicle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.