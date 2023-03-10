SHAUN Martin has done an estimated 2000 laps of the Newcastle 500 track, but the season-opening Supercars event marked his first inside an actual vehicle.
The Wallsend 35-year-old debuted in support category Aussie Racing Cars on Friday, having previously created a virtual simulation of the street circuit.
"I definitely know the track," Martin told the Newcastle Herald.
"I reckon I would have 2000 laps on the simulator, so I definitely know where to put the car on the track.
"It's more so getting my head around the car, control and stuff like that, but I'm confident in my ability."
MORE SUPERCARS NEWS:
Martin guesses he spent 1000 hours developing the virtual Newcastle track, which was released in 2021.
"Everyone used to ask me where the Newcastle track was, because no one had made it before," he said.
"So I went out on my own to try and make it. I hadn't done anything like that before and learnt everything on the fly. It took me over a year."
Newcastle's return to the Supercars calendar in 2023 means top-line drivers have opted to download Martin's program.
"It's been out for two years now and a lot of guys have downloaded it. Supercars drivers like Thomas Randle. To have people like that say it's damn good is pretty cool," he said.
Martin described the reality of getting behind the wheel at home as "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" and a "privilege".
In terms of racing, Martin said this morning's practice session "could have been better" with an early engine issue forcing him into the pits before a red flag stopped proceedings inside the 20-minute timeslot.
"I couldn't rev over 5000 and couldn't really get up to speed or get a feel for it," he said.
"I was really relying on the practice session to get a feel for the car because I've only driven it once before today."
He was last of 38 Aussie Racing Cars but Merewether teammate Cody McKay fared better, ranking eighth with a best time of one minute, 25.0727 seconds.
Warners Bay's Charlotte Poynting (1:26.8547) and Elermore Vale's Michael Sherwell (1:26.9109) were alongside one another in 15th and 16th respectively.
Qualifying takes place on Friday afternoon (2:45pm) before back-to-back races on both Saturday and Sunday.
Singleton 21-year-old Ryan Gilroy (1:15.8816) raced Dunlop Series for the first time in warm conditions, fifth fastest in practice for the Super3 class.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.