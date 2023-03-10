Organised crime strike force: Trio in court over alleged kidnapping, robbery

Two men and a woman charged by an organised crime strike force investigating an attempted robbery at Wallsend last month have appeared in court for the first time.
Police say Zac James Hawes, 32, Danielle Lee Popov, 34, and Nicholas Brandon Rossi, 29, were behind a plot to detain and rob a 31-year-old man at knifepoint in the carpark of McDonald's on Cowper Street in the early hours of February 16.
The trio appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Friday charged with detaining a person in company with intent to obtain an advantage, participating in a criminal group and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Mr Hawes did not enter any pleas or apply for bail and his matter was adjourned until May.
Meanwhile, Mr Rossi made a failed bid for bail and Ms Popov was released on strict conditional bail.
Police said it was about 1am on February 16, when a 31-year-old man arrived at the McDonald's carpark and Mr Rossi got into his car.
A short time later, another man got into the car and allegedly threatened the 31-year-old with a knife, police say.
He demanded cash before the 31-year-old was able to escape from his car and flee.
The armed man then left the car and drove from the scene in a separate vehicle, police say.
The 31-year-old went back to his car and later reported the attempted robbery to Newcastle City police, who referred the matter to officers from the State Crime Command's Raptor North, a newly formed organised crime strike force based in the Hunter.
Following extensive inquiries, Raptor North police arrested Mr Hawes on the Esplanade at Speers Point about 1.40pm on Thursday.
Police then searched three homes at Speers Point, Adamstown, and Macquarie Hills, where they allegedly seized about $25,000 cash, steroids, mobile phones, knuckle dusters, and suspected fraudulent documents.
Mr Rossi was arrested at Macquarie Hills and Ms Popov was arrested at Adamstown.
