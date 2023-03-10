Newcastle Herald
Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos allegedly gave boy money, cigarettes after abuse

By Joanna Guelas
Updated March 10 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:30pm
Former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old in his car before offering the boy $30. File picture

A man alleges former Swansea MP Milton Orkopoulos gave him $30 and a pack of cigarettes after sexually assaulting him when he was a child.

