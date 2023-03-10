Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Comedy Festival announces Tommy Little and more for its fifth edition

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
March 10 2023 - 5:00pm
Tommy Little is returning for the Comedy Gala on May 27. Picture supplied

Tommy Little and Michael Hing from The Project will be among the star attractions at the Newcastle Comedy Festival's Gala Night on May 27. The city's biggest night of laughs returns for a fifth year at the Civic Theatre.

