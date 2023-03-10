Newcastle Falcons will be swimming in uncharted waters when they play Sutherland Sharks in their NBL1 East season-openers at Sutherland Basketball Stadium on Saturday night.
The Falcons women's and men's teams are still settling on their line-ups heading into their first games of a new campaign at 5pm (women) and 7pm (men).
American import Nicole Munger is one of several players under a cloud, having only re-joined the Falcons late in the week after completing her WNBL commitments with Canberra last weekend.
Munger, voted Players' Player by her Newcastle teammates last year, won the same award after her stint with the Capitals but is an unlikely starter against Sutherland, the 2022 NBL1 East runners-up.
"Nicole hasn't trained with us yet because she's been back and forth between here and Canberra this week, so we're not quite sure if she'll be ready to go this weekend," Falcons women's coach Martin McLean said.
"We've got a couple of players dealing with some bumps and bruises at the moment so we're a bit of an unknown quantity at this stage, but I know the girls are looking forward to getting on court for our first game of the season and seeing where we're at."
The Falcons have added former Hornsby Spiders junior Abi Curtin to their roster, after the 25-year-old forward played the past two seasons for Kilsyth Cobras in NBL1 South, and Newcastle juniors Sophie Kleeman and Alison Ebzery are making comebacks after several seasons on the sidelines.
Newcastle finished third on the ladder last year, going down 64-61 to the Sharks at Sutherland in the final game of the regular season to slip out of second spot.
The Falcons then hosted Manly in an elimination play-off in Newcastle the following week and were beaten 78-75. Sutherland went on to beat Manly 88-81 in the semi-finals before going down 85-72 to the Lauren Jackson-led Albury-Wodonga Bandits in the grand final.
The Sharks ended Newcastle's 2022 men's season, winning 96-78 in an elimination play-off at Broadmeadow only a week after the Falcons savaged the Sharks 87-61 at Sutherland.
Pending his international clearance being processed in time, the Falcons hope American import Anthony Gaines will suit up for his first game in Newcastle colours.
A 193cm combo guard from New York, Gaines arrived in Newcastle on Tuesday and has only trained twice with his new teammates but coach Peter Astley is keen to see him in action in a game.
"First game of the season is always exciting and I know the boys are keen to put into practice what we've been working on at training for the past few months," Astley said.
"It's hard to know what to expect from Sutherland but they were a play-off team last year and they knocked us out, so we know we're in for a tough night first-up."
The Falcons will welcome back the core of their 2022 squad, spear-headed by home-grown heroes Myles Cherry and Ryan Beisty, point guard Jaidyn Goodwin and wing Matur Maluach.
Newcastle will play their first home games of the season next Saturday against Manly Warringah.
