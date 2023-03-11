Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Supercars: Kostecki stays on the pace as Chevy dominates qualifying for Newcastle 500's first race

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 11 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:20am
Brodie Kostecki. Picture by Peter Lorimer

After emerging as the fastest around the city's streets on Friday, Erebus driver Brodie Kostecki has topped qualifying ahead of the Newcastle 500's first race later this afternoon.

