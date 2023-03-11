After emerging as the fastest around the city's streets on Friday, Erebus driver Brodie Kostecki has topped qualifying ahead of the Newcastle 500's first race later this afternoon.
The 25-year-old clocked a lap time of 1:11.321 early in the 20-minute qualifying session this morning to go a tenth-of-a-second quicker than in practice yesterday.
Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti) sat in second for the majority of the session, just .03 of a second behind Kostecki.
Reigning champ Shane van Gisbergen (Triple Eight) finished third fastest.
The top 10 drivers from qualifying will compete in a shootout at 12.35pm to determine their final grid positions for race one.
The other drivers to qualify for the shooout include: Tim Slade, David Reynolds, Cameron Waters, Broc Feeney, Andre Heimgartner, Scott Pye and James Golding.
Chevy dominated qualifying with only three Fords set to be part of the Top 10 Shootout.
"It's great to have the speed yesterday, but to carry it on today in qualifying is unreal," Kostecki said during the event's broadcast.
The 95-lap race one is due to start at 3.20pm.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
