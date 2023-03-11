Plenty of balconies in Newcastle East were pumping on Saturday as residents welcomed friends and family to enjoy the Supercars action.
But while making the most of the weekend, some held mixed views on the event and its impacts.
Suzanne Evans, who has a bird's eye view of the Watt Street straight from her apartment, said she thought Supercars was good for the city but that it should be improved to better incorporate local businesses.
"I was really, really positive about Supercars when it first came," she said. "I was really excited about it.
"I thought it was great for the city. I think that it showcases the city. The coverage on TV you look at it and think wow - this is our city and it looks beautiful.
"But I think there's got to be a way that you utilise the people in the city more."
Suzanne's husband owns Peter Evans and Associates downstairs from the apartment, and she said it was hard for the businesses in the building to access their offices around the race.
"All those people in Hunter Street like Porky's Nest - they've shut for two weeks and that could be the biggest time for them," she said.
"The beach is difficult to get to.
"So we've got to find a way that we can get out our brand of Newcastle. There's so many people coming to our city - they don't taste our food really, or see what we've got to offer because they're locked in there."
She said would "hate to see it go", but would support the event's return more if improvements were made to better involve the community.
Suzanne's daughter Sophie said the communication from Supercars had also reduced over the years of the race.
"The first year that they came I found Supercars were really formative and friendly, they would come and talk to us," she said. "They went around all the offices and they went around the residents.
"They said 'this is what it's going to be like, we want to make this as least disruptive as we can'.
"But this year we didn't hear from them."
Tim Carver on Zaara Street also has a party each year for the race, and has a keen interest in supporting his second cousin, driver Dave Reynolds.
He said he embraced the event while it was on, but the construction in the lead-up was not the best.
"We actually love it," he said. "We love the weekend.
"We're don't have a choice really - we're on the track.
"The lead up this year has been a little bit difficult for some locals, which we understand. It's not that crazy for us, but for the ones with little kids it must be hard.
"But we enjoy it. We just embrace it."
Tim said he would consider just staying for one day if the race comes back next year.
"It's probably good for the city, but it is a lot," he said.
"I've got a lot of mates with businesses around and they do struggle a little bit. There's so many ups and downs."
But Len Kelman, whose home has become recognisable for the 'Kelman's Corner' banner on Shortland Esplanade, could not be more supportive of the event.
He said he's not necessarily a racing or car fan, but thoroughly enjoys the weekend and atmosphere.
"Well, I certainly love it," he said. "I think it's great for Newcastle. It's great for the economy. It's great to put Newcastle on the map. We get worldwide exposure.
"I know that there's a few knockers but there's a lot of people that I've asked that I know really like the race.
"You can see the smiles on people's faces out there, the enjoyment that they're getting - the little kids and even adults. I think it's a really good thing.
"I think some people - they're not prepared to sacrifice anything for the good of Newcastle."
IN THE NEWS:
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
