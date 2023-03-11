Supercars expects a total crowd figure of more than 160,000 over the Newcastle 500 weekend after a big turnout on Saturday.
Any thoughts of fans being turned off after three years of COVID-19 and the change to new-generation cars were dispelled as locals and visitors poured into the track for the first Supercars race of the season.
The day started with a surprise marriage proposal when Merewether race driver Cody McKay stuck a sign on his car asking girlfriend Aly Brody to marry him.
The answer was an emphatic yes when McKay went down on one knee in the pits and presented American-born Brody with an impressive diamond.
Plenty of crashes kept the crowd entertained in the support races, and a bingle off the track briefly shut the light rail line when a car hit a tram at Darby Street.
A Supercars spokesperson said the race organisers were "stoked" with the spectator numbers and expected a total crowd over the three days exceeding the 160,000 figure announced in the second year of the event in 2018.
Key viewing positions around the track and the walkways between them were packed with fans, many of whom had come from interstate.
Hunter Business chief executive Bob Hawes said hotels were busy across the Lower Hunter and the race continued to showcase the city in a positive light for those looking to visit or live in the city.
"It does attract an enormous amount of people to the region, and they're filling up a lot of the hotels," he said.
He said outsiders' perceptions of Newcastle were becoming more positive "and events like this have contributed to that".
Bars and cafes inside the track were busy with customers on Saturday, including Bar Petite, the Great Northern Hotel, Customs House and Grain Store.
But it was again a tale of two cities for the business community.
Some shop owners outside the track remained livid with the event and its affect on their turnover.
One Hunter Street Mall trader told the Newcastle Herald that he had not made enough money on Friday to meet staff wages.
"We had a 30 per cent drop in the lead-up for probably a month. We have a 50 per cent drop while the event's on. Yesterday we were down 60 per cent.
"We'll probably be down for the next eight weeks. The thing that it's great for business is absolute bullshit."
Mr Hawes said businesses in the city were "concerned and not happy about it" while those further out were enjoying a boost in customers.
Scratchley's on the Wharf owner and high-profile businessman Neil Slater, a past critic of the race, shut his restaurant for lunch for three days and drove to Seal Rocks for the weekend.
Residents also remain divided over the event.
Suzanne Evans, the Newcastle Liberal branch president who lives on the top floor of an apartment building just outside the track on Watt Street, said more needed to be done to reduce the impact on residents and businesses.
On the track, defending champion Shane van Gisbergen continued his dominance of the series when he cruised to victory in the main event.
The race on the tight Newcastle track resembled a single-file procession, despite design changes to the cars which some hoped would allow for more overtaking.
Racing continues with the second Supercars round and support categories on Sunday.
