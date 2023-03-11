"We did some good things, especially early," he said. "Our scrum was dominant and we scored a couple of good tries. It was just loose carries that cost us. Tommy Watson (centre) and Donny Freeman (breakaway) were best on ground. Hamish Moore was good at hooker, but was limited to 60 minutes. Taufa Kinikini, a lock who joined us from Hamilton, was solid. He played off the bench and had a couple of really strong carries."

