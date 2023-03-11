Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Rugby union, 2023: Coach reminds impatient Hunter Wildfires they are not the Harlem Globetrotters

By James Gardiner
Updated March 12 2023 - 3:03pm, first published March 11 2023 - 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breakaway Morgan Innes hits the ball up for the Hunter Wildfires' in their 22-14 trial loss to West Harbour at Marcellin Park on Saturday. Picture by Stewart Hazell

COACH Scott Coleman had to remind the Hunter Wildfires that they weren't the Harlem Globetrotters after West Harbour taught them a lesson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.