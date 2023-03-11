COACH Scott Coleman had to remind the Hunter Wildfires that they weren't the Harlem Globetrotters after West Harbour taught them a lesson.
The Wildfires led the Pirates 14-0 after 20 minutes, before going down 22-14 in a pre-season hit-out at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
The Wildfires were quick out of the blocks. They dominated the set piece, scored early, added a second try and then thought it was going to be a walk in the park.
"We were amazing in the first 20 minutes," Coleman said. "I wouldn't say it was fitness, our guys got a false sense of superiority. They thought we were the Harlem Globetrotters. We have to be more patient and treasure the ball a lot more than we did.
"We had 18 unforced turnovers. We tried to run it from own half at times. We had loose carries at contact, turned the ball over at the break down ... we just have to be a lot smarter."
The defeat was the Wildfires' second straight of the preseason and followed a 56-27 surrender to Warringah.
They meet Bond University at St John Oval in the final trial before kicking off the Shute Shield season against Manly at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday, April 1.
"We need to get everyone on the same page," Coleman said. "It was a typical pre-season trial. The breakdown was a mess.
"There are no excuses. We just have to get better. We have a lot of work to do.
"There are a quite a few positions still up for grabs. We are not all locked in, that's for sure."
Hooker Phil Bradford (groin), strike centre Alex Pohla (wrist) and former NSW Waratah Andrew Tuala didn't play on Saturday.
Tuala returns on Wednesday from the US, where he has spent the past four weeks on an injury-replacement contract at Major Rugby Club the Houston Sabercats.
However, Bradford and Pohla are in doubt for the final trial next Saturday.
"Phil will get assessed on Monday," Coleman said. "We are hoping it is tendonitis rather than a tear.
"Hopefully, the weekend off helps the inflammation settle down. Alex is waiting for a scan."
On the plus side, fly-half Connor Winchester made a successful return from a quad strain.
"Connor got through 40 minutes, which was always the plan," Coleman said. 'We just wanted him to manage the game. The strain was his left quad, so he only kicked with his right. He came through OK, which is good."
Though disappointed with the loss, Coleman was quick to point out that "it was not all doom and gloom".
"We did some good things, especially early," he said. "Our scrum was dominant and we scored a couple of good tries. It was just loose carries that cost us. Tommy Watson (centre) and Donny Freeman (breakaway) were best on ground. Hamish Moore was good at hooker, but was limited to 60 minutes. Taufa Kinikini, a lock who joined us from Hamilton, was solid. He played off the bench and had a couple of really strong carries."
