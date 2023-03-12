COACH Arthur Papas is adamant the Newcastle Jets are one good run of results away from moving into the A-League top six and qualifying for the finals - but they need to improve now.
The Jets were humbled 4-2 by a rampant Adelaide United at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night in a performance Papas labelled unacceptable.
Most of the damage was done early by the visitors.
They led 2-0 after after 14 minutes and 3-1 in the 44th.
The Jets showed character to fight back a second time, courtesy of a Angus Thurgate goal in first-half stoppage time to trail 3-2.
But ultimately, the home side paid the price for sloppy turnovers and poor defending - continuing an all-too familiar theme of the past three weeks.
Wonder boy Nestory Irankunda sealed the win for Adelaide in the 65th minute, breaking free and thumping a shot into the roof of the net.
"I don't think we can sit here and accept that," a frustrated Papas said. "We are setting the bar too low if it is a little bit off. It was way off and we need to change it.
"Our intent wasn't there in the first half. The majority of duels were going their way. We didn't move the ball well enough and we conceded some poor goals obviously.
"We showed great spirit to get back into it. I just don't feel like we moved the ball well enough or created enough quality chances to win it in the second half.
"We got what we deserved.
"It was a disappointing night for the group. We have to turn that around and that is the challenge."
Again it was another missed opportunity for the Jets to close the gap on the play-off places.
In the past two seasons, the sixth placed team have finished on 39 points. The Jets are seventh on 24 points, three behind Sydney who went down 1-0 to Wellington.
Three teams - Macarthur (24 points), Perth (23) and Western United (22) - are within three points of the Jets. Six rounds remain.
Next for the Jets are the Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
"If we want to be realistic about being a finals team, that performance is not going to cut it," Papas said. "I'm sure the players are aware of it. I'm aware of it and have to take responsibility for that performance, and make sure we quickly turn it around for next week's game, which is a big game for us.
"We have to look at the game as a whole. Do we need to make changes? Where were we off structurally? Where were we off mentally? There are so many different factors."
The loss to Adelaide was the Jets' third straight. Before that, they had been unbeaten in five games.
"It can seem very far away," Papas said. "You can reflect on a previous month that wasn't that far away. We have to get back to that form. Become harder to beat and harder to score against, and give ourselves a chance."
In other results over the weekend, Perth Glory beat Wanderers 1-0 with an injury-time winner, and Central Coast Mariners thrashed Macarthur Bulls 4-1 in Mudgee.
Adelaide captain Craig Goodwin was the difference in an incredible opening 45 minutes. The Socceroos winger, who cut his teeth in the A-League at the Jets, scored a goal and set two up.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
