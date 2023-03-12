Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

A-League soccer, 2023: Jets coach Arthur Papas fumes after "unacceptable" performance in loss to Adelaide

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
March 12 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nestory Irankunda is congratulated after his goal. Picture By Darren Pateman
Adelaide winger Craig Goodwin was a stand out. Picture Getty Images

COACH Arthur Papas is adamant the Newcastle Jets are one good run of results away from moving into the A-League top six and qualifying for the finals - but they need to improve now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.