Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wallsend claim Newcastle District Cricket Association's minor premiership over nearest rivals Wests, Stockton in 2022-23

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated March 11 2023 - 7:56pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallsend claim minor premiership as semi-finals locked in

Wallsend claimed Newcastle District Cricket Association's minor premiership for the second time in four seasons, keeping Wests and Stockton at bay in the last round.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.