Wallsend claim minor premiership as semi-finals locked in

Wallsend claimed Newcastle District Cricket Association's minor premiership for the second time in four seasons, keeping Wests and Stockton at bay in the last round.
The Tigers locked in top spot, also consigning Waratah-Mayfield to a winless season, by dismissing the visitors 109 runs short at Wallsend Oval on Saturday.
Wallsend, most recently minor premiers in a COVID-impacted 2019-20, comfortably defended their imposing total of 6(dec)-352 on day two despite the wooden spooners reaching 243 in reply.
The Tigers moved to 69 points on the competition ladder, three clear of second-placed Wests (66) after they finished 79 runs ahead of University at Bernie Curran Oval.
Wests took the five wickets they needed but didn't push for outright points, Uni all out 131 chasing 211 for victory.
Reigning champions Stockton (60) were rolled for 97 by Charlestown, losing 4-10 to end their innings at Kahibah Oval and staying third on the table.
Fourth-ranked City (53) were unable to stop Cardiff-Boolaroo, who jumped up again on the overall standings after a sixth straight win to compete their 2022-23 campaign.
Sixth-placed CBs (44) were five down reeling in City's 142 at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
In the wash up, this weekend's semi-finals see Wallsend playing City and Wests battle Stockton.
Although not official, Wallsend may opt to host City in the Saturday-Sunday affair while Wests and Stockton would meet at No.1 Sportsground.
Elsewhere in round 13, Kent-bound Michael Hogan completed a nine-wicket match as Merewether (49) outrighted Belmont to see them finish just four points outside the top four.
Belmont were dismissed for 127 in their second dig and Merewether were unscathed getting the 66 they required.
Centuries to Ryhs Hanlon (119) and Aaron Cooper (107) saw Hamilton-Wickham easily account for Toronto at Passmore Oval.
Meanwhile, Newcastle cricket Jason Sangha has been recalled by NSW for the last round of Sheffield Shield.
LADDER: Wallsend 69, Wests 66, Stockton 60, City 53, Merewether 49, CBs 44, Charlestown 40, Uni 40, Hamwicks 34, Belmont 29, Toronto 25, Waratah-Mayfield 15
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.